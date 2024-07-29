Keanu Reeves Reveals He Realized He Had 'No Idea How to Use Microsoft Word' While Writing His New Book

In a July 28 interview with The Sunday Times, Keanu Reeves, 59, talked about a major obstacle he had to overcome in order to work with author China Miéville on his most recent book, The Book of Elsewhere.

Reeves acknowledged that he had trouble at first with Microsoft Word, but he was grateful to Miéville for helping him get past this technical obstacle. He also mentioned that his writing partner gave him a crash course in the program.

Reeves's journey into writing

In 2021, Reeves began his literary career with the BRZRKR graphic novels, a 12-volume comic book series. The narrative world created in those graphic works serves as the basis for this new fiction book.

Speaking about his writing career, Keanu Reeves emphasized the collaborative nature of his works and the vital role that his collaboration with Miéville played in overcoming challenges and realizing creative goals.

Reeves told The Sunday Times in an interview that he approached Miéville about working together on his most recent project approximately three years ago. Miéville replied in the positive, but before they could start, he needed another six months to finish another task.

Reeves said that although Miéville appreciated Reeves and thought the premise was good, he had to finish another story first. Reeves admitted to being excited despite the wait, noting that it was a clear sign of Miéville's dedication to his work.

According to Reeves, despite the first postponement, Miéville described the process of writing their collaborative work, The Book of Elsewhere, as delightful. The novel, which was launched on July 23, follows B, an immortal warrior seeking mortality, and the surprising events that occur when he becomes involved with a mystery mortal soldier.

The summary of The Book of Elsewhere summarizes its premise, centering on B's arrangement with a US black-ops unit promising to help him achieve mortality, only to run into unexpected issues involving the resurrection of a mortal soldier.

Keanu Reeves: Writing and BRZRKR adaptation

Reeves emphasized the collaborative nature of writing with Miéville, highlighting how their partnership enriched the creative process. He noted that Miéville's dedication and their dynamic exchange played a crucial role in navigating complexities and realizing their shared vision.

In addition, Reeves talked about the topics covered in the book in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on July 23. He said that the narrative examines how people utilize metaphor to understand their surroundings and touches on fantasy. Reeves claims that the book offers insights into these deep subjects and tackles basic facets of human existence like love, life, loss, and death.

Reeves said of the protagonist of the book that he finds personally relatable: the character is searching for an understanding of his own humanity. He admitted that such journeys are rarely simple in real life, particularly when the idea of immortality is added to the mix.

Netflix is now adapting Keanu Reeves' critically acclaimed comic novel BRZRKR into a feature film and anime spinoff series. Reeves, who created the original narrative, will play the lead role of B in the feature film adaptation. The streaming giant has indicated that the anime series would delve further into several aspects of the plot, thereby expanding Reeves' inventive universe.

