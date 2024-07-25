Keanu Reeves Opens Up About His Experience Filming The Matrix; Says, ‘It Changed My Life...’

Keanu Reeves recently revealed his experience filming his iconic sci-fi action movie The Matrix, which became one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood. The movie is undoubtedly extraordinary in many ways, from its visual effects and dialogues to its talented cast. It remains super memorable among Reeves' fans. Read on further to know more details!

Keanu Reeves reflects on filming The Matrix

Keanu Reeves has played the role of Neo in four films in the The Matrix series. The 1999 sci-fi film is about a hacker named Neo who discovers that the world he knows is a computer-generated simulation created by machines to control humans. He joins forces with Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) to fight against these machines and free humanity from this artificial reality.

He recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new book, The Book of Elsewhere, which he co-wrote with China Miéville. During the interview, he also shared his fond memories of filming The Wachowskis film.

Reeves seemingly looked emotional as he said, "The Matrix changed my life, and then over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways." He added, "As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story."

The John Wick movie actor further mentioned that over the years, he has met many people who have told him how much the movie has positively impacted their lives before adding, "It’s the best." While Keanu Reeves was already a successful actor when he starred in this film, his remarkable performance as Neo shot him to a new level of superstardom and helped solidify his status as an action superstar.

Keanu Reeves talks about The Matrix's impact on filmmaking

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Keanu Reeves discussed The Matrix's influence on the film industry. He said, "I think the influences that went into The Matrix brought those influences to other filmmakers in terms of anime, camera angles, action. [It] started training actors and actresses to try and do more physical acting."

Reeves further mentioned that making an entertaining sci-fi film like this one, which combines humor, style, and philosophical ideas, is challenging.

Meanwhile, The Matrix is available to stream on Netflix. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster, and Lambert Wilson, among more talented actors.