Is Travis Kelce The Best Boyfriend According To Taylor Swift? The Singer Likes Fan-Made List Ranking Her Boyfriends
Taylor Swift likes and dislikes a post featuring an unofficial ranking of her current and ex boyfriends. Fans analyze clues from her songs to determine the accuracy of the ranking.
Taylor Swift likes a fan-post ranking Travis Kelce as the best boyfriend!
The Swifties often make memes around the singer’s life! This time, in a hilarious dig at her previous and current boyfriends, they created an unofficial ranking with Travis Kelce on top and Jow Alwyn at the bottom. Did the Maroon singer give an approving nod to it?
Here’s where Taylor Swift’s Exes rank according to fans
Being the most famous pop star on the planet comes with its disadvantages—every little slip-up will be etched in history. The Dress singer liked then quickly disliked an unofficial ranking of her boyfriends on Instagram, but the fans were too keen to miss it!
The post featured Abby Lee Miller’s pyramid from Dance Moms but with the names of Swift’s Exes. The Kanas City Chiefs’ tight end sits atop the pyramid, followed by Taylor Lautner, Tom Hiddleston, and Harry Styles in the middle. Surprisingly, her recent ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn is among the last four, including Calvin Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Matty Healy.
Fans reacted to Swift liking the post
Swift rarely likes posts about herself online, let alone about her ex-boyfriends, but the list might have rang true to her feelings! “I CAN'T BELIEVE TAYLOR LIKED THIS… SHE IS COMING FOR JOE,” a user commented. “Taylor liked this post, and I’m here for it another fan wrote. “THE FACT THAT TAYLOR LIKED THIS POST (!!!!!!!!!!!),” another added.
The Swifties are clearly pumped about 'this subtle hint', perhaps? Does it mean that Kelce is the best guy she ever dated? Or was it just a slip-up from her end? Some fans believe it could be true, as her latest album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, hints at the same.
Surprisingly, TTPD is a Matty Healy album, with most of the songs about her brief fling/relationship with him. There seem to be very few songs about Joe Alwyn, with So Long, London definitely being one of them. She also gives sly hints about her happy relationship with Travis Kelce in some of her songs, mentioning that she wishes to marry him.