When Is Rob Sheffield's Book On Taylor Swift Coming Out? Everything We Know About Heartbreak Is the National Anthem

It seems this year is about to be a big one for Taylor Swift in terms of her professional success. Swift’s freshly released album, The Tortured Poet’s Department is being loved by her fans. And now adding to it, a book based on the singer will be out later this year.

The global superstar has repeatedly proven to us that she deserves the success she has earned. The star has built her legacy and has formed a very huge fanbase.

Rob Sheffield, the veteran Rolling Stone writer has penned this book based on Taylor Swift. The book is titled Heartbreak Is The National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music.

More about the book and its release date

The book will be live for purchase from November 12, 2024. A per Today, The book’s writer Rob Sheffield has closely followed the professional journey of the Reputation singer.

An imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, Dey Street Books, promises to talk about the effect Taylor Swift has had.

The publisher describes in a statement, "A cultural phenomenon. A worldwide obsession. An agent of emotional chaos." Swift is referenced as a teenage girl who turns into the world's favorite pop star, songwriter, storyteller, guitar hero, and live performer. The statement also stated, "But behind it all, she's an artist on the level of all-time greats like The Beatles, Prince, or David Bowie."

Why is Heartbreak Is The National Anthem book special?

As per the statement, Heartbreak Is The National Anthem is the first book that delves deep into the impact Taylor Swift has made musically and culturally.

The statement also mentions that Scheffield, “gets to the heart of Swift and her music, her fan connection, her raw power — in a book as brilliant, fresh, and fascinating as Taylor herself,”

Swift’s fans are already sharing how excited they are about this book. Swift’s contribution to the music industry remains very huge. Her excellence and her stardom worldwide are noteworthy. The bar that this pop icon has set is so high that it's seemingly hard for other people to reach that level.

