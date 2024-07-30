'Kept It Under Wraps': Fantastic 4 Director Matt Shakman Reveals He Knew About Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom Casting

Every Marvel Studios employee knows that the production process for their epic superhero movies is going to be collaborative. Due to the interconnected nature of these films, directors often weigh in on separate projects. Phase One filmmakers would pop down to different sets to shoot those iconic stingers as a tease for their upcoming films.

In an interview with The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman, who was tasked with introducing Marvel's first family to the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. revealed his return as Doctor Doom, an iconic character in the franchise, as per reports.

Shakman reveals secrets and excitement for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie

It is obvious that this character shares the closest ties with the Fantastic Four, who will also appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. However, it's unclear how much Shakman knew about what's cooking before he signed on to direct Fantastic Four. At the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, he spoke with Collider's Therese Lacson about the grand reveal and what it means for the future of the characters.

Shakman said he has known about Downey's involvement "for a while" but had to keep it "under wraps." He described it as "incredibly exciting." Adding, "I’m a huge fan of Robert Downey Jr., of course, and there’s no one bigger. And I have heard about it for a while, and I had to keep that secret for a while. But it’s really exciting! I kept it under wraps.”

Advertisement

Avengers: Doomsday will mark Joe and Anthony Russo's return to the MCU

The first time Shakman collaborated with Marvel was on the Disney+ streaming series WandaVision. The MCU catapulted Downey to the top of the A-list after he played Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade. With 2019's Avengers: Endgame, he bid an emotional farewell to the character, and it seemed as if he was moving away from superhero movies.

As a supporting actor in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, he recently won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. In Avengers: Doomsday, Downey will reunite with Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

ALSO READ: Fantastic Four: First Steps Makers to Take a New Direction; 'We Decided Early on Not to Do An Origin Story'