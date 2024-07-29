From Mark Ruffalo To Jeremy Renner: Here's What Robert Downey Jr's MCU Co-Stars Have To Say About His Dr Doom Casting

Robert Downey Jr. coming back to the highly acclaimed MCU is as shocking as it is exciting. While fans are still trying to absorb the reality, the actor’s Marvel film co-stars have expressed their feelings following the news.

The Due Date star was announced to be playing the villainous character of Dr. Doom at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU co-stars react to his new casting

While all ears were eager to hear the name of one of the most powerful and respected villains in the Marvel comics, the Hall H panel of Marvel Studios shocked the audience, revealing it will be played by none other than Robert Downey Jr.

While some are still confused, the actor’s Marvel co-stars have come ahead joining him during this big celebration.

Following the announcement that was made on July 27 at the SDCC, Robert Downey Jr. took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself staring at the mask of Doctor Doom.

Soon within the list of comments from fans and actors, Gwyneth Paltrow posted a cheeky response.

The actress who has been playing Pepper Potts for Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark since 2008, commented on the social media post, "I don’t get it, are you a baddie now?”

Similarly, within the comment section of the post that was captioned, “New mask, same task,” Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the MCU was also observed appreciating Downey’s new role.

“Hey Brat, green suits you,” Ruffalo’s comment read.

The two brothers and the directors of many great MCU films, the Russo brothers’ account too commented, “We’ve always said green is your color”

On a separate Instagram post, which is in collaboration with the directors of Avengers: Endgame, Zoe Saldana, who played Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy was seen commenting a series of clapping hands emojis. Similarly, Frank Grillo, the Crossbones of MCU commented with fire emojis while stating “amazing.”

Jeremy Renner who played Hawkeye in the Marvel films uploaded a story on Instagram, sharing the post of Robert Downey Jr, tagging Marvel and stating “Bringing it back.”

Florence Pugh and others shocked by Robert Downey Jr’s casting

While many MCU stars were seen expressing their emotions in the comment section, Florence Pugh who was also present at the huge convention to promote her upcoming movie Thunderbolts, reacted shockingly.

The actress exited the Marvel panel stage before Robert Downey Jr. made his announcement. Yet, in an interview with Variety, Pugh mentioned that his announcement must have surprised the audience.

Sebastian Stan, who shared the screen with Downey as Winter Soldier, too spoke to the publication about how he knew the Oppenheimer actor was already present at the convention, calling the whole experience surreal.

However, David Harbor, who plays Red Guardian in the Marvel films joked that no actor wants to work with Robert Downey Jr.

Similarly, in a separate interview, Anthony Mackie talked to The Hollywood Reporter stating that he wishes to kill Downey Jr. first and won't go lightly on him this time.

Along with The Judge star, The Russo Brothers have also been announced to be back for the next two Avengers movies. Robert Downey Jr. will be playing the character of Dr. Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

