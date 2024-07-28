SDCC 2024: Marvel Panel Announces Return Of Russo Brothers As Directors For Avengers: Doomsday And Avengers: Secret Wars

The Russo Brothers have been confirmed to return as the directors of the upcoming Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 movies during the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. After a half-decade gap, The Multiverse Saga has now decided to focus on expanding established heroes and introducing new faces. As the Multiverse Saga progresses towards Phase 6, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is set to refocus on the beloved Avengers team.

As Marvel Studios return to the Hall H stage at San Diego Comic-Con, with Kevin Feige and other MCU talent, Anthony and Joe Russo, also marked their return and confirmed that they are officially returning to direct the major Phase 6 movies.

The Russo Brothers are returning as Avengers 5 and 6 directors

Joe and Anthony Russo are confirmed to be directing the upcoming Avengers sequels, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The announcement was made during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, with Avengers 5 retitled as such and Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. playing Victor Von Doom.

Kevin Feige first teased the news at the end of the panel, saying, "Who the heck is going to direct these two movies?" He then screened footage from the Russos' past work before the filmmaking duo came out on stage.

“When we directed Avengers: Endgame, we really believed it was the end for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said Joe Russo to the crowd. “That four-movie run was incredible, and it left us creatively spent.”

However, in the time since, the duo found a very special story that convinced them to come back. He continued, "It’s the biggest story that Marvel comics ever told. It’s the reason that Anthony and I are standing up here.” And that film is Avengers: Secret Wars.

"That four-movie run was incredible, and it left us creatively spent with all our emotions on the floor," Anthony Russo said. He further added that the Russo brothers now has another special story to tell and they are looking forward to the journey ahead with fans.

Marvel replaces Kang with Doctor Doom in Avengers 5

Marvel fans now have an idea of what Marvel Studios plans to do with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror ahead of Avengers 5. The fifth Avengers movie will now be called Avengers: Doomsday. And Doctor Doom will be played by Robert Downey, Jr. himself.

Majors was fired from his role as Kang in the MCU due to harassment and assault charges in December 2023. This left Marvel with a significant problem, as Kang was supposed to play a crucial role in Avengers 5 and its sequel. Rumors suggested that Marvel was considering recasting the role, reducing Kang's presence, or changing to a different villain for the Multiverse Saga.

During Marvel Studios' official Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared the team's plan for what they will do with the Kang the Conqueror character going forward. In a shocking move, Marvel Studios retitled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday, giving away the last connection to Major's character in the franchise.

Avengers: Doomsday, featuring Robert Downey Jr., is a shocking move that will disrupt the Marvel franchise, especially considering his iconic Iron Man role from 2008 to 2019. The film also aligns with 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, set in a futuristic 1960s universe, and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is set in a different universe than the Sacred Timeline.

