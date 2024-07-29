Fantastic Four: First Steps Makers to Take a New Direction; 'We Decided Early on Not to Do An Origin Story'

Another fresh take on a cult evergreen franchise awaits! After making their first public appearance together at Marvel Studios' Comic-Con 2024 panel on July 27, 2024, superstars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach teased The Fantastic Four: First Steps in an exclusive interview in Entertainment Weekly's video suite in San Diego, alongside director Matt Shakman.

Matt Shakman talks about The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Shakman took the opportunity to explain that since there have already been several cinematic iterations of the Fantastic Four, First Steps won't focus on the superpowers of the characters. "One of the things we decided early on was not to do an origin story," the filmmaker said. "One of the ways we're making it our own thing is by not telling the story of them going up and being changed, and starting our story [there]."

The story of The Fantastic Four revolves around a group of astronauts who gain superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays in space. This new reboot will also feature Julia Garner, John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne.

How The Fantastic Four: First Steps is different from the rest of the adaptations

Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach stated that the new version of Fantastic Four is not intended to discredit the previous adaptations from 2005, 2007, and 2015. "We're really just making our own specific thing," he noted, adding, "But we're telling our own very specific story. Like any great play, you can cast it with four people, and then recast it with four different people, and it's the same play, but it's a completely different experience."

Marvel Studios also integrated Fantastic Four into different promotional stirs throughout Comic-Con weekend. Following a surprise appearance by a Fantastic Four actor at a Deadpool and Wolverine screening, a drone show displayed a giant version of the team's logo and hinted at Galactus on July 25. Additionally, retro illustrations of the team arose on multiple banners around San Diego throughout the week to promote the flick.

What is the theme of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The upcoming film features a retro-futurist 1960s setting, distinguishing it from previous Fantastic Four movies and inspiring the newly revealed subtitle, First Steps.

"Our movie is set in the '60s, in a retro-future version of the decade, focusing on the space race and exploration," said director Matt Shakman. He explained that the title First Steps is based around this theme of exploration.

Shakman emphasized the positive aspect of space exploration in the film, noting that it is infused with the spirit of the early '60s when the space race was beginning. "I wanted to capture the excitement of Apollo 11 and imagine that instead of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, it was the Storms, Ben Grimm, and Reed Richards heading into space," he added.

The Fantastic Four will be in theaters on July 25, 2025.

