Kesha Drops Her First Track Titled Joyride As Independent Artist; Co-Writes Alongside Madison Love And Zhone

Kesha released her first single as an independent artist on July 4. The new song dropped by the musician was titled Joyride. Ahead of the release of the song on Thursday, July 4, Kesha took to her X account to announce the release of her single. The singer also shared several snaps from her music video on her Instagram account.

Kesha had dropped hints about Joyride in March by sharing clips of her crooning to the song on her social media.

Kesha’s new song release

After the release of Joyride on July 4, Kesha released a series of videos where the singer’s friends could be seen crooning to the lyrics of the new track. In conversation with V Magazine, the Take It Off singer shared about her excitement over her first single as an independent artist.

Kesha revealed, "I’ll say … to all my fans, all my animals, this has been a ride. I’ll say that there is a day — although I won’t say the day — but there is a day marked on my calendar when I am free to release music.”

According to the reports by Rolling Stone, the song is co-written by Madison Love and Zhone. The artist also shared multiple snaps of her sipper with the title Joyride written on it.

The singer’s new track comes after the musician settled a 10-year-long defamation case against the producer Lucasz Gottwald, who allegedly drugged and harassed the singer in 2005.

What did Kesha say in her interview ahead of the music release?

In her interview with V Magazine, Kesha dropped hints of going solo in her music career after stepping away from RCA Records. In her conversation with the media portal, the musician revealed, "I’ll say this: I’ve never felt happier, more excited, more at peace, and had such a purpose in my entire life."

She further added, "And I feel like I have earned the right to be this happy for sure. So letting that be … I am loving every minute of what feels like a brand-new and very exciting chapter.”

Kesha’s Joyride is available to stream on all major music platforms.

