Who is 2 Chainz's wife, Kesha Ward? Exploring her life, career, and their relationship

Renowned rapper 2 Chainz, born Tauheed K. Epps, extends beyond his musical prowess as a devoted family man. Celebrating almost four years of marriage with his wife Kesha Ward, 43, the couple shares a deep love.

Kesha is not just a supportive partner; she stands out as a successful businesswoman and philanthropist. As the owner of A Gift From Heaven, a preschool in Atlanta, and the founder of the TRU Foundation, Kesha actively contributes to her community. With a Bachelor's degree in criminal justice, she also showcases both entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to social impact alongside 2 Chainz's musical journey.

Who is 2 Chainz's wife, Kesha Ward?

Kesha Ward, wife of the acclaimed rapper 2 Chainz (Tauheed K. Epps), has forged a remarkable path of success outside the music industry. Since September 2016, Kesha has served as the owner of A Gift From Heaven, a flourishing preschool and childcare facility in Atlanta, showcasing her dedication to education and childcare. Additionally, she is the visionary behind the TRU Foundation, a non-profit organization that actively supports the African-American community in Atlanta. Kesha's entrepreneurial spirit extends to her role as the CEO and founder of Bouncing with Harmony LLC, an entertainment establishment in Atlanta.

Notably, Kesha earned her Bachelor's degree in criminal justice and corrections from Alabama State University in 2002, reflecting her commitment to both academic achievement and community impact. Her multifaceted endeavors underscore her resilience and hard work.

Kesha and 2 Chainz’s love story

Kesha's romantic journey with 2 Chainz is equally captivating. Despite a proposal at the BET Awards in 2013, they delayed their wedding due to busy schedules. However, the rapper surprised everyone, including Kesha, with a heartfelt proposal at the Met Gala in May 2018. The couple exchanged vows in an extravagant ceremony at the Gianni Versace Mansion in Miami on August 18, 2018.

The star-studded affair featured a surprise guest, a white Bengal tiger, and boasted an impressive guest list including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and Gucci Mane.

Kesha, a woman of substance, seamlessly balances her roles as a successful businesswoman, philanthropist, and loving wife and mother in the public eye.

Who are 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward’s children?

Kesha Ward and 2 Chainz (Tauheed K. Epps) share a beautiful family, blessed with three children. Their eldest daughter, Heaven, was born on July 26, 2008, followed by Harmony on October 20, 2012, and son Halo on October 14, 2015. Remarkably, all three children came into the world before Kesha and 2 Chainz exchanged vows. The Epps family, frequently showcased on Kesha's Instagram with 113,000 followers, radiates warmth and closeness. Recently, Kesha posted a heartwarming snapshot of the family of five, captioned simply as The Epps.

Meanwhile, the couple's unique journey to marriage, marked by two proposals, reflects their enduring commitment to each other and their loving family, creating a narrative of love, growth, and shared moments cherished by their followers. As well as recently the rapper found himself in a car accident when a Tesla rear-ended his vehicle when he was in south Florida for star-studded Art Basel weekend.

