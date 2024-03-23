Kevin Bacon Returns To Iconic High School Where Footloose Was Shot; Surprises The Students

Kevin Bacon makes his way to the doors of the high school where the prom dance of his iconic film, Footloose, was shot. The movie recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, and Bacon was among the students to celebrate it. Though the actor was not physically present at the school, he promised the students via his announcements that he would join them on their prom night.

As the message was announced, the auditorium of Payson High School in Payson, Utah, was filled with exciting screams and cheers.

What Was The Announcement Made By Kevin Bacon?

Getting the students excited, the Tremors actor, via video call, said, "I have been so impressed with everything that's been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back. I've been amazed at the work that all of you have been putting into this, with the musical and the flash mobs and the re-creations."

The actor further added, "It hasn't gone unnoticed by me, not to mention the fact that you tied in SixDegrees.org, our foundation, and are trying to figure out ways to give back to your community. It's really inspirational, so thank you. Thank you. And I'm gonna come. I gotta come."

At the end of the speech, Bacon said, "Thank you, guys. Let's dance," which made the students erupt with happiness.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 20 Popular Actors Who Have Never Been Nominated For An Oscar; From Jim Carrey to Keanu Reeves

What Did Kevin Bacon Say About Footloose In His Podcast?

In the recent episode of his podcast, Bacon recalled the ending scenes of the movie, and as he got nostalgic, the actor shared, "The ending of Footloose has this big dance sequence, and in the original, when we originally shot it in Utah, it went into slow motion. "When they tested the movie, everybody said, 'We don't want slow motion; we want to see people getting down. We want to feel the music and see everybody rocking out.'"

Speaking of the changes made in the dance sequence, the actor claimed, "So we went to California a year later and reshot the ending but not in slow motion, with new choreography and new dancers and a whole bunch of new things. It definitely helped the movie a lot."

Kevin Bacon also shared his thoughts on a potential sequel, stating that he believes it would be disastrous.

ALSO READ: 10 Movies To Watch If You Liked Barbie; From Life Size to Miss Congeniality, Here Are Some Heartwarming Girlhood Stories