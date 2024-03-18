We know you've seen Barbie two, if not three times before. And it is insufficient. Barbie films are essential to maintaining that happy, pink vibe. And you've already revisited the Greta Gerwig filmography, and you may have even perused the list of films that served as inspiration for her. You've noted the allusions to The Truman Show, Free Guy, The Lego Movie, and Enchanted in the plot, but come on, you're not trying to relive the educational experience of seeing Barbie. You desire the feeling of Barbie! The Barbie of it all, sort of!

This list fills that need. The top notes of the perfume that is Barbie-ness are role-model-worthy female heroines, flawless hair and makeup, set and costume design, witty humor, and a hint of nostalgia, and these films are completely saturated with that aroma. Continue reading to find out which Barbie-inspired films are available for streaming.

10 Movies to Watch if You Liked Barbie; From Life Size to Miss Congeniality, Here Are Some Heartwarming Girlhood Stories

Legally Blonde

Throughout the film, Elle is essentially fashioned like Barbie (and the Barb-ness of her was emphasized on the poster), but the parallels go deeper. In an attempt to tackle one issue, they both boldly step outside of their pretty-girl worlds and enter a far more challenging new one, only to find that they actually need to solve another. Both come to terms with and reject the masculine gaze, as well as break up with their bozo partners. This Barbie Practices Law!

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Josie and the Pussycats

A more subversive and perhaps saltier perspective on consumerism. The capitalist executives Josie & Co. are up against physically brainwashing America's youth for business, while Barbie's executives aim to benefit from gender stereotypes. includes amazing outfits, really catchy tunes, and the boy band du Jour, which is essentially made up of Allans and Kens.

Mama Mia!

You were crying because you realized that, instead of being a lighthearted musical romp, the story is really about mothers and daughters growing up and being apart before coming back together. And what role does anyone play in this film? seashore. Their jobs are on the beach.

Funny Face

The Audrey Hepburn film that is most frequently included in editorials is Breakfast at Tiffany's, although this one truly takes place in the fashion industry, and the opening number, "Think Pink," might have been filmed in Barbieland. Fred Astaire contributes all of his Kenergy, and inner and outer beauty are (very lightly) examined.

Life-Sized

The Original! Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan appeared in this made-for-TV drama Y2Klassic, which premiered before there was any talk of Robbie. It follows a girl who doesn't even want to play with dolls until she finds herself taking care of one after she comes to life. And where this GIF came from.

Streaming nowhere! But the sequel is available to rent on Amazon

Down With Love

For Barbie, Gerwig drew heavily from French musicals and films; similarly, Down With Love parodies the Doris Day/Rock Hudson flicks of the past. Numerous gender conventions are subverted, there is overt and covert feminist messaging, and everyone is having a great time. Unappreciated and underrated, but excellent nonetheless, particularly the costumes.

Emma

It's true that one can only see Clueless a certain amount of times in a year, but we've both already reached that threshold, haven't we? Fortunately, there is another brightly coloured version of the same Jane Austen book, and although the heroine in this one may be a bit more conceited and self-serving than Cher or Barbie ever was, she eventually comes around.

Available to stream on Peacock

A Little Princess

Dream sequences, a doll, and a girl who leaves her familiar world to improve the lives of people around her just by being good! An extremely unique doll! You should watch this movie since it was directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

Available to rent on Vudu

Bratz

Considering that the live-action Bratz film was written and filmed in less than a week, it makes much more sense why we got a live-action Bratz movie before a live-action Barbie film. Well, that's a bit much, but this film really doesn't make sense. However, it's based on a fashion doll line! In any case, the main reason to watch is to hear HDTGM and Mike's Mic discuss it.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Barb’s name could be Barbie… Once more, their employment is on the beach. Who could ask for more in an outrageous comedy filled with absurd jokes and a himbo performing a dance routine? You wanted a deeper meaning and a theme, I see. I apologize deeply, but please continue.

As the Barbie phenomenon continues to captivate audiences worldwide, these 10 movies offer a delightful escape into the whimsical and empowering worlds of female protagonists. Whether you're seeking comedic gems, magical journeys, or poignant coming-of-age tales, these films promise to resonate with the essence of Barbie – celebrating girlhood, self-discovery, and the unwavering pursuit of one's authentic self.

So, gather your friends, grab some snacks, and embark on a cinematic adventure that will leave you feeling inspired, uplifted, and ready to embrace your inner Barbie – a world where dreams come true, and empowerment knows no bounds.

