Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2 Release Date Moved To Allow More Time For Chapter 1

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2 won't be hitting theaters anytime soon. The theatrical release of the second film in Kevin Costner’s four-installment dream project, which was scheduled for August 16, has been put on hold, New Line Cinema confirmed on Wednesday to The New York Times and Associated Press.

Costner's Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema apparently decided to hold back the release of Horizon: Chapter 2 to give audiences an extended opportunity to better explore the first installment of Horizon in the coming weeks, per a New Line Cinema spokesperson.

This setback for Costner, who served as the actor, writer, director, and producer on the film, comes as Horizon: Chapter 1 struggled to gain traction upon its release late last month.

When will Horizon: Chapter 2 arrive? How did Horizon: Chapter 1 perform at the box office?

The film’s predecessor, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1, hit theaters on June 28. The Western flick, which starred Costner in the lead role alongside Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and more, has managed to gross only $23 million worldwide since its debut against its $100 million budget.

Over the coming weeks, though, the film hopes to do better business as it hits Premium Video On Demand starting July 16, and later on Max.

Territory Pictures, via a separate statement to The Times and Variety, thanked the audience for their kind response to the film while noting it has been nothing short of gratifying. The message also acknowledged the support the film has been receiving from theater owners.

Is Horizon one of Kevin Costner’s boldest creative risks in his career?

Costner reportedly put $38 million of his own money into Horizon Chapter 1 and funded the rest of the project with the help of two mystery investors, per THR.“I try not to let it keep me up at night,” he told USA Today in June, as he shared he first began dreaming about the story in 1988. Branding himself as “a mongoose playing with a cobra,” the Oscar winner lamented that he cannot help where his heart goes.

Despite the below-par box office performance, Horizon: Chapter 1 received a warm reception at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May, with the crowd cheering and clapping between 7 and 11 minutes, bringing Costner to tears.

So far, no word about a reworked Horizon: Chapter 2 release date has been conveyed.

