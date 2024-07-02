Kevin Costner's Horizon Struggles At Box Office But Filmmaker Remains Committed To Vision: Future Of The Four-Part Franchise In Jeopardy?

Kevin Costner’s dream project Horizon had a lackluster box-office debut, bringing in just $11 million on the opening weekend despite a production budget in the $100 million range. Costner, the filmmaker who also leads the film, said he spent $38 million of his own money to finance the production. Warner Bros. reportedly only paid for distribution.

While Costner might be disappointed in the film’s lackluster start at the box office, he lamented that the opening weekend numbers were not everything and Horizon for him was beyond how much money it could rake in.

Money not a matter for Kevin Costner when it comes to Horizon

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on June 28, the day Horizon greeted fans in the theaters, Costner said that he's lived with movies and what happens to them on their opening weekend. But if he were to put that pressure on Horizon, he’d bind himself to be disappointed.

“I’m really happy that Horizon looks like what it’s supposed to look like, and that’s the way it’ll look the rest of its life,” Costner acknowledged. "That’s something that is of utmost importance for him," he said.

Would he love for his film to be commercially successful? “Of course, I’d like that,” he added without a second thought. However, he’s not only content but “happiest” that Horizon looks like what he envisioned it to look like, the filmmaker noted.

Horizon is a four-part project per Kevin Costner, with part two arriving as soon as next month

At this point in time, Horizon is clearly not a successful flick, and there’s no telling where the proposed franchise goes from here. Nonetheless, the second part of the planned four-installment saga arrives on August 16.

Costner is also reportedly moving into production on the third movie. It remains to be seen how the first movie’s box office collection will impact Costner’s plan to see the franchise to the finish line with a fourth film.

Not only a commercial setback, Costner also received condemnation from critics, who paralleled the Horizon Chapter 1 story to the start of a limited television series rather than a feature, per Variety.

