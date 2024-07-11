Hoda Kotb Says She Is Open To Date Kevin Costner After She Learns Fans Wish To See Them Together

American broadcast journalist, television personality, and author Hoda Kotb was taken aback during a Q&A session on Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen asked her about dating actor Kevin Costner. Sitting alongside her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, Kotb responded to a fan's question about fans 'shipping' her with Costner after his recent appearance on Today. Cohen explained the online phenomenon where viewers want them together, to which Kotb humorously replied, "Well if the viewers want it."

The journalist's possible love match was also brought up during the July 9 episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, as co-host Jenna Bush revealed that she knew fans wanted to see the two good-looking faces together.

Jenna Bush on Kevin Costner and Hoda Kotb

Throwing light on the term "shipping," Bush said that she did not know that viewers were shipping the two together. She admitted that she was unaware of the term. However, she said that she had a clue as people came up to her on the streets and asked her to pair them up. “I actually did know because people were coming up to me on the street, and people were like, ‘You should set up Hoda and Kevin Costner,’” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know they were flirting behind my back,’” she basically said.

Producers then played back clips of Kotb and the Academy Award winner on the set of the talk show last month as Bush teased her co-anchor was nervously “rubbing [her] arm” while talking to Costner.

Advertisement

More on Kevin Costner and Hoda Kotb

After the actor’s interview with Kotb and Bush, a BTS clip showcased Costner showing the two a picture of his dog before giving Kotb a low waist hug with both hands. “Kevin and Hoda should date! They look cute together,” one fan commented. Another said, “I see a little chemistry there."

“I noticed the way he put his hands when he hugged her,” a third added. Meanwhile, in their personal lives, Kotb was previously married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008. After that, she was in a long-term relationship with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman from 2015 to 2022.

As for Hollywood's heartthrob Costner, he was married to Christine Baumgartner from 2004 to 2023 and then to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994.

On the work front, Costner's film, Horizon: An American Saga is now released in theaters.

ALSO READ: Will Kerry Washington's UnPrisoned Season 2 Have A Christmas Carol-Inspired Special Episode? Actress Drops Hint