Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan-starrer nets Rs 5 crore on first Thursday; to rely on BOGO offers going forward

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 5: Sikandar has been running for five days at the box office. Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the action drama was released on March 30, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Salman Khan's comeback film has finished its first week with Rs 5 crore earnings on Thursday.

Sikandar Fetches Rs 5 Crore On Day 5

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar earned Rs 25 crore on its opening day at the box office. On Day 2, Salman Khan-starrer experienced a slight growth while collecting Rs 27 crore. It was followed by Rs 18.5 crore on the third day. After fetching Rs 70.5 crore in the opening weekend, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer collected Rs 18.5 crore on the fourth day.

On Day 5, Sikandar has fetched Rs 5 crore net business in India, bringing its cume collection to Rs 84.5 crore in the first week.

Net India Collections Of Sikandar Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Day 4 Rs 9 crore Day 5 Rs 5 crore Total Rs 84.5 crore

Sikandar Relies On BOGO Offers

The box office performance of Sikandar has been impacted by the underwhelming response to its weak narrative. The makers have announced BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offers to boost its performance in the near future. The BOGO offer is applicable for a short period till April 4, 2025. It is yet to be seen if Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture can score better than the first week in the second weekend.

Sikandar is yet to achieve the target of Rs 100 crore. It should touch the mark through movie offers.

Sikandar is Salman Khan's first collaboration with both director AR Murugadoss and actress Rashmika Mandanna. The film also marks a reunion of Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala after 11 years.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

