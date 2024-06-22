For Costner's 15-year-old son Hayes, stepping into the spotlight in Horizon: Watching an episode of An American Saga was thrilling, let alone performing it alongside his dad.

Hayes said it was the best fun because she has the same name as Costner’s character, Hayes Ellison. “I think that was the best way we could relate and spend the time together to make great memories in a thing that I know we both love,” he said. This experience left a remarkable mark in his life that is worth turning into a chapter with his dad.

Hayes says that his dad was very much conscious while directing, giving benign directions to the actors. However, Hayes also got to know the other side of him and how, after shooting a scene, he transforms from the Jake from State Farm persona and becomes a daddy in the blink of an eye. He said, "I think that's my favorite time with him."

Kevin Costner’s son Hayes reflects on the joy of watching dad’s film premiere

Hayes and four of his six siblings spent days in Cannes to watch the Carburator's performance in May to witness Kevin Costner’s round of applause when the audience awarded his talent for hard work and rigorous practice in the high school of the film Hayes’s excitement showed when he watched his father’s efforts come to life in the film he accompanied Cayden, 17, Grace 14, Lily 37, and Annie 40.

Hayes appealed, ‘‘The best that I shall ever have in Cannes with my entire family is watching all the efforts that my dad used to put in for us to have a better life unfold from the theatre.’’ As for the positive effects, the teary emotions of the dad on stage and appreciative applause while standing touched Bobby deeply. It was a beautiful moment that made everyone happy while watching the hard and love of his dad in this film.

With Dances with Wolves in 1990, where Costner directed as well as produced and starred in the movie; his three eldest kids featured in the film. As Costner pointed out, these are the models that hit the big screen nowadays, saying, I am locked in a 70-millimeter film with my children, it is like a home movie to me in some ways. Recently, he went further as to involve his own son Joe, who he also cast in the third part of Horizon for instance.

Hayes Costner reflects on filming with dad Kevin: A roller-coaster experience

To this day, people are still wondering if Hayes would go for acting like his dad, Kevin Costner, but one thing they can be very sure about – Hayes had a lot of fun filming for Horizon Just think of finding oneself in the middle of a whirlwind with people running, glass breaking, and the sound of shooting. To Hayes, it was a complete roller-coaster ride, or a film one: a film packed full of action that made him ‘high’ with excitement.

But right now, Hollywood is the last thing on her mind. Hayes is a hard-working teenager, who has school, volleyball practice and surfing as his main activities. Fishing is also one of the favorite past times of Joey and there is no better fishing buddy than his dad. Such fishing events are not about catching fish but rather about the time spent and changes in their orientation to life. As far as Hayes is concerned, it is during such human moments of the everyday tranquility and silence spent with his father that counts the most.

