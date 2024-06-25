'They're Anxious To See It...': Kevin Costner Reveals His Children Have Watched One Cut Of Film Horizon An American Saga So Far

Kevin Costner, the Academy Award-winning actor, is deeply grateful for the overwhelming support he has received for his latest film, Horizon: An American Saga. At the film's premiere in Los Angeles on June 24, Costner, who served as writer, director, producer, and lead actor in this Western epic, expressed his deep appreciation.

He shared a personal story about his children's excitement for the final version of the film. "I brought them with me to France, but they're anxious to see it with no subtitles," he said. Costner couldn't help but laugh as he talked about their excitement to see the finished film without subtitles.

Kevin Costner's family presence at premieres

Costner appeared at the premiere with his children. He has three adult children with his ex-wife Cindy Silva: Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36; and a son, Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney. He also has three children with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner: Cayden Wyatt (17), Hayes Logan (15), and Grace Avery (14).

At the Los Angeles premiere, Costner stated that his children are watching over him, adding, "They always do."

On May 19, the film made its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, which was attended by five of his seven children. Costner attended the event with his daughters Annie, Lily, and Grace, as well as his sons Hayes and Cayden.

Kevin Costner's epic journey in Horizon: An American Saga

Horizon: An American Saga "explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat, and tears of many," according to the film's synopsis. The story takes place between 1861 and 1865, during the Civil War, and depicts an emotional journey across a nation in turmoil through the eyes of families, friends, and foes all attempting to understand what it means to be American.

In addition to starring in the film, Costner wrote, directed, and produced the Western epic. The sequel, Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2, is set to be released on August 16. Costner revealed that he began working on the film in 1988 and named his son Hayes after the main character he plays, Hayes Ellison.

“Horizon is incredibly meaningful to me. It's really been the hardest thing I've ever done, but it's exactly what I want to do," Costner told PEOPLE in 2022. He said he wrapped the first one with everything he had, but he is still holding on to the rope and refusing to let go. Throughout his career, he has attempted to make decisions that are not influenced by popular trends. He made the movies he wanted to make.

The film stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Ella Hunt, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Wasé Chief, and Michael Rooker. Costner's 15-year-old son Hayes also appears in the film.

"I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me," Costner shared. The same thing goes for Cayden and Grace. He said he's just like any other parent.

Costner, who is well-known for his Western films, discussed his fascination with the genre. In 1990, his directorial debut, Dances with Wolves, won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director. He explained that they frequently compare themselves to other generations. He said he was thinking about what was at stake.

Costner expressed gratitude to Warner Bros. for their support of Horizon: An American Saga too. He said during the Los Angeles premiere that while you think a night like this could happen, having a studio line up behind it to create this environment for them, to celebrate this movie that they worked so hard for and dreamed about for so long, is "pretty gratifying."

