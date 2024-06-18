'Take Control Of This': Kevin Costner’s Playful Banter With Whoopi Goldberg On Commercial Break Leaves Fans In Stitches

Kevin Costner recently appeared on The View to discuss his upcoming epic western film Horizon: An American Saga. However, what caught everyone's attention was when Whoopi Goldberg got signaled to take a commercial break while the actor was detailing what message he wanted to send to the audience with the movie. This interruption prompts Costner, who then playfully banter with Goldberg. He joked with her, suggesting she should tell the producers of The View to "stand down," noting they are in the middle of the conversation.

Kevin Costner is one of the most bonafide actors to grace the Hollywood film industry. Fans often sing praises of his acting talents as he delivers remarkable performances in each of his movies. Costner recently appeared on The View for a sit-down interview to discuss his forthcoming film Horizon: An American Saga.

Costner opened up about why he wanted to make the film and the message he intended to convey with it. However, as he was discussing it and almost nearing the end of his answer, chat show host Whoopi Goldberg was signaled to send the show to a commercial break.

After hearing the signal, she seemingly appeared to say, “Oh, OK. I just — yeah, OK," and as she looked into the camera to announce the break, the actor interrupted her and playfully teased her, saying, "Take control of this Whoopi, honestly," he said, adding "Tell those sponsors to stand down. We’re talking!"

This hilarious moment left Whoopi Goldberg's co-hosts, audience, and Kevin Costner burst into laughter. Nonetheless, after the commercial break, they continued discussing his movie.

Kevin Costner gushed about his son Hayes Costner's role in his upcoming movie

Kevin Costner recently opened up about his son Hayes Costner's role in his upcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga. In a new interview on the Today Show, Costner shared his experience working with him, noting that even though he played a small part in the film, "he's really beautiful in it."

Per USA Today, he said that he hasn't forced his children "into the business," suggesting that he knows many young actors would love to be in the movie, and he didn't want to take those opportunities from them just because "I can place my own children in."

Kevin Costner is the director and producer of Horizon: An American Saga, a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Baird. He is also starring in it as Hayes Ellison. According to reports, the first part of this epic movie is set to be released in theaters on June 28, 2024, while the second part will be released on August 16.