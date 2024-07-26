Kevin Feige Gets Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star; Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, And Other Marvel Heroes Attend Ceremony

Marvel’s invincible superheroes descended upon California on Thursday, July 25, to celebrate Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Feige, who became the 2,785th person to receive a star on the coveted Hollywood Boulevard trail, was joined by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, stars of Marvel’s latest release, Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as other Marvel actors like Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Brie Larson, Simu Liu, Ke Huy Quan, David Harbour, Emma Corrin, Sebastian Stan, and Kathryn Hahn.

A recap of Kevin Feige’s accomplished journey at Marvel Studios

Feige began his Hollywood career as an assistant on films such as You've Got Mail and Volcano. His journey with superhero movies and Marvel started in 2000, when he served as a producer on the original X-Men film.

Since then, the creative has been credited as a producer, co-producer, executive producer, or assistant producer on almost all Marvel movies. In 2006, he was named president of production at the studio, where the visionary leveraged the opportunity to kickstart the beloved MCU.

He was further promoted to Chief Creative Officer across all of Marvel’s film and TV content in 2019.

About receiving the Walk of Fame honor, Feige told Variety that all he ever dreamed of was “just to be a name in the credits of a movie, to have a spot in this industry, in this town that I have loved unabashedly, with no cynicism at all.” Hence, the notion that his name will be on the Walk of Fame forevermore is extremely meaningful to him.

Advertisement

Kevin Feige picked favorites among Marvel superheroes

In a post-ceremony conversation with ET, Feige, 51, was asked which of the gazillion Marvel characters he favors a bit more than others. “There’s a lot,” he said in response.

The studio boss then went on to reflect on Hugh Jackman’s first audition for X-Men, Chris Evans’ portrayal of Captain America from the first Avengers movie to Endgame, and RDJ’s tenure as Tony Stark, indicating these three Marvel characters are closer to his heart than others.

Feige’s latest movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is now playing in theaters.

ALSO READ: Will Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers Return To The Screens? Kevin Feige Has The Answer