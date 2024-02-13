Killer Mike Sees Grammy Awards Arrest As 'Water Under the Bridge,' Says He Walked Out With 'Same Dignity'

Killer Mike, the celebrated rapper, found himself in an unexpected turn of events at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Despite his triumphant wins that evening, he left the ceremony in handcuffs, a scene that raised eyebrows and sparked widespread curiosity. Mike won three Grammy awards this year’s Grammy, including the award for Best Rap Album for Michael, the rap star though gained more traction for leaving the glamorous ceremony under the police’s arrest and being handcuffed.

Unveiling the reason behind Killer Mike’s Grammy arrest

Reports emerged shedding light on the circumstances that led to Killer Mike's arrest. According to accounts, the rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was escorted out of the awards ceremony by security following an alleged altercation. Although details remained murky, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that Killer Mike was taken into custody due to a "physical altercation" at the Crypto.com Arena.

The incident resulted in his arrest on charges of misdemeanor battery, marking an unexpected turn in what should have been a celebratory evening for the acclaimed artist. “The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery. Render has been released on zero bail,” the police reported in their released statement, as retrieved via CBS News .

Advertisement

In a statement to PEOPLE , Killer Mike addressed the incident, expressing confidence in his eventual exoneration. He attributed the altercation to confusion and an overzealous security guard, emphasizing his team's belief that he would be cleared of any wrongdoing. “As you can imagine, there was a lot going [on] and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an overzealous security guard but my team and I have the utmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams,” he shared.

ALSO READ: Will the MCU Ever Have Solo Hulk Movies? Here's What Mark Ruffalo Revealed

Killer Mike declared that he walked out from Grammys 2024 with complete dignity

Appearing on a recent episode of The View , Killer Mike reflected on the Grammy night arrest, offering insights into his perspective on the incident. While unable to delve into specifics due to the ongoing legal proceedings, he revealed, “I think backstage was overcrowded, I think the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little over-zealous. It’s water under the bridge for me.”

Drawing parallels with historical figures like Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., Killer Mike highlighted how his heroes had also been in handcuffs, stressing that he emerged from the ordeal with the same dignity and respect he entered with. “I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with“I would implore people to just take that from it. Don’t dwell on the bad stuff,” he stated.

During his time in jail, Killer Mike found solace in gratitude, reflecting on his blessings and invoking the spirits of his loved ones. “I thanked God for putting me in a space, believe it or not, by myself. And I got an opportunity to invoke the spirit of my mom and my grandmother and let them know what had happened and thank them,” he remarked.

Despite the challenges, his positivity remained unwavering, buoyed by the news of his son's long-awaited kidney transplant. “The next morning, I woke up to my son’s mother saying you have to come home because Pony Boy has a kidney. They have a kidney for him and we have to get him now. And I just thanked God."

Advertisement

With three Grammy wins to his name, including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song for his acclaimed album Scientists & Engineers, the rapper continues to leave an indelible mark on the music industry. The intricate details of this case will become even more transparent as the rap star prepares to face Los Angeles court on 29 February 2024, for the hearing related to his arrest.

ALSO READ: Has Killer Mike Been Arrested? Footage Of Rapper Being Taken Away In Handcuffs After Winning Three Grammys Goes Viral