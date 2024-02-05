US rapper and activist Killer Mike was taken into custody by law enforcement on February 4 following his three Grammy victories at the 66th Grammy victories held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Why was Killer Mike arrested?

Mike was reportedly involved in a physical brawl backstage at the 2024 Grammy Awards, which resulted in his arrest and booking for misdemeanor battery. The 48-year-old rapper was handcuffed and led out of Crypto Arena by Los Angeles police in the video that was shot at the annual music awards by the Hollywood Reporter.

The rapper and activist was seen entering a security room and getting detained as he left the L.A. arena close to the VIP entrance. Shortly afterward, he was reportedly released. Before leaving backstage, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was also seen having a chat with the rapper's crew and security.

It happened shortly after he had some happy moments at the Grammy ceremony, where he won three trophies. The Los Angeles Police Department was in the process of releasing Michael Render, an LAPD official said on Sunday night.

Killer Mike won in all three of the categories in which he was nominated: best rap album for Michael, his sixth studio album that was released in June 2023; best rap song and best rap performance for his single Scientists & Engineers.

Who is Killer Mike?

Killer Mike is a rapper and activist from the United States. He was born on April 20, 1975, in the Adamsville section of Atlanta, Georgia. He made his recording debut with Outkast's fourth album, Stankonia. Later, he contributed to their Grammy Award-winning single, The Whole World. He then signed with Big Boi's Purple Ribbon Records and Columbia Records and released his debut studio album, Monster.

In addition to being a well-known rapper with hits like Big Beast, Ooh La La, RUN, Legend Has It, and others, he is also a vocal political and social crusader. Through his songs, he persistently addresses problems like systematic racism, police brutality, and social inequality. In addition to his musical pursuits, he regularly gives speeches at colleges and institutions and has authored articles for several periodicals on similar subjects.

