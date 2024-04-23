Kim Kardashian Addresses VIRAL RUMORS About Herself On Jimmy Kimmel Live; DETAILS Inside

Kim Kardashian cleared up the rumors about her doing the rounds on the internet while speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his show. During the conversation, the TV host announced a new segment for his show, where he claimed that the audience was interested in the SKIMS founder's life and wanted to clarify whether the news was true or false.

The TV personality who promoted her show, Delicate Part 2, series finale, revealed that while some of the news was just rumors, some was true as well.

What Did Kim Kardashian Say About Her Rumors?

In the new segment, Kimmel revealed to Kardashian about the rumors. On the show, he said, "Obviously, people are interested in your life and the things that you do, and they write things; sometimes they're true, sometimes they're not." He added, "I have some things that are kind of interesting. I want to run by you, and you tell me if they're true or false."

To the question of whether the businesswoman blow-dries her jewelry, Kardashian replied, "Very true. Because I hate being freezing, and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that's like a chain mail."

Kimmel added a question, "You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard? The reality star claimed, "Yes, that's true. And I hate the feeling. Whoever I'm with, I just can't see it being done, or I can't hear it, and I can't feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me."

In the segment, Kardashian also confirmed that she sleeps with her eyes slightly open, washes her feet before going to bed and that she celebrated her 14th birthday at the Neverland Ranch. Jimmy Kimmel continued to ask, "You had your own workout DVD called Kim Kardashian Fit In Your Jeans By Friday?" To which the actress replied, "True, a long time ago. A long, long time ago."

Kim Kardashian’s Unknown Talents

On the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Kardashian shared that she could change tires, and her mother, Kris Jenner, founded her own church. The TV personality revealed that while most of the rumors were true, what is not true is that she has six toes. Referring to her fan theories, the reality star said, "No, but that was a thing. Everyone thought I did.”

The series finale of American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 is available to stream online.

