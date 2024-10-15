Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Daughter North West Says THESE Celebs Inspire Her Current Style: 'I Like...'

North West is a daddy’s girl when it comes to fashion! The young fashion enthusiast who’s often spotted donning out-of-the-box outfits revealed her inspiration while chatting with her mom Kim Kardashian or her Interview magazine cover story. During the interview which was published by the outlet on October 11, North revealed that her dad Kanye West has the most influence on her fashion choices.

In a clip shared by the SKIMS founder in her Instagram stories, she asked her 11-year-old daughter who was sitting in a chair while facing the camera, “What’s your favorite style right now?” she asked. “I like streetwear and ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!” North replied.

She also channeled her dad’s style with the outfit she wore during the interview. North donned an oversized black and white striped sports jersey with layered cross necklaces in gold — a look often associated with her rapper dad. North is the eldest daughter of Kanye and Kim who divorced in November 2023. They also share three other children: son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5.

This wasn’t the first time the young media persona praised her dad’s style. At the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas Eve party last year, she wore the rapper’s vintage Balmain jacket which he wore at Met Gala 2016.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share the context of North’s outfit, “You know North went through the archives to pick her dad's Balmain Met jacket,” she said, adding “Ifykyk.” North has not been shy about expressing her desire to follow in her parent’s footsteps by opening her own clothing line in the future.

In her first solo cover story for i-D's Fall/Winter 2023 issue, she admitted that one day she would like to be the owner of Yeezy (Kanye’s clothing line) and SKIMS (Kim’s brand) and be a business owner. During her recent chat with Interview Magazine, North shared her career plans. “Well, I am starting my own clothing line,” she said. When asked what she’d name her brand, “North West,” she replied.