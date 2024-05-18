Will Smith has some words of wisdom for first-time parents Justin Bieber and Hailey Smith. Justin and Hailey recently broke the pregnancy news on social media through a wholesome video.

In a recent interview, the actor shared some invaluable advice for the couple. Here’s what parenting advice Will Smith gave Justin and Hailey.

Will Smith’s advice for Justin and Hailey

Will Smith had some very sound advice to pass on to Hailey and Justin Bieber. In an interview with ET, the star was asked if there’s any advice he would like to pass on to Jaden’s pal Justin. The star joked about how even after having three children there’s not much advice he can give to the couple. "It's like, we are all winging it,” he added.

Smith continued that the "best advice" he can give the couple is to remember that they are "not your children." He explained adding, "Them kids belong to God, and you are a shepherd." The Men in Black star explained how important it is to be nurturing towards your kids. That is how the children "become what they already are." Another piece of wisdom the actor gave out was that as a parent you ought not to "force what you want them to be on them."

Will Smith shares two children with his wife Jada Pinkett. The couple welcomed their son Jaden in 1998 and Williow in 2000. Will also has another son named Trey who he had in 1992 with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Justin and Jaden Smith have been friends for years. The two were spotted together at Coachella this year. They were snapped together as they hugged at the music festival.

Justin and Hailey Bieber announce pregnancy

Justin and Hailey Bieber shared the pregnancy news with the world a week ago. The stars announced it through a carousel post on Instagram. The highlight of the post was the video the couple posted that showed them renewing vows. The video featured Hailey in a white dress with her baby bump very visible.

Justin Bieber and Hailey got married in September 2018. They got married at the Somerset Chapel in Bluffton, South Carolina. The stars have reportedly dating since 2016.

