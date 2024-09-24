'Kind Of In Shock': Rosie O'Donnell Compares Sean Diddy Combs To Harvey Weinstein Amid Rapper's Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Rosie O'Donnell recently opened up about her experience with former neighbor Sean "Diddy" Combs, following his arrest and conviction in multiple heinous cases. The comedian also compared the I'll Be Missing You rapper to Harvey Weinstein, noting that both have been involved in sex offenses.

Taking to social media, Rosie O'Donnell shared many details about her time as Sean "Diddy" Combs' neighbor. In a video posted on TikTok, the actress from The Flintstones recalled how Diddy once invited her to one of his famous White Parties, despite them having met only once.

She also reminisced about a few kind gestures from the rapper of It's All About the Benjamins, and expressed her shock, stating, "I'm just kind of in shock."

"And I know there’s perhaps a naiveté in me in some way, but how could a person live knowing that they had done that, and then continue to be a public figure and keep doing it?" she added.

In her TikTok video, Rosie O'Donnell went on to question whether Diddy was ever afraid of the law, while also asking how he did not see himself as a rapist, despite allegedly "participating in, filming, or watching the rape," according to his indictment.

“And then you start to think, how many people really knew about it?” the comedian and actress stated.

The person he was compared with, served time in prison as more than 85 women had accused him of inappropriate criminal sexual behavior. He was convicted of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration.

Harvey Weinstein was accused during the #MeeToo movement, prior to which Rosie O’Donnell had admitted that she would never have believed that Weinstein was charged with all these felonies.

She stated that Weinstein had a great reputation in Hollywood but that she was shocked to know that he also is the same person who “tried to have sex with all the pretty actresses.”

Recalling the time she was the neighbor of Sean Diddy Combs, Rosie O’Donnell stated that when she was turned away from entering the White Party, as she had worn sweatpants, Sean Diddy Combs felt terrible about it the next day.

As a gesture of apology, the acclaimed rapper had rented out the Regal Cinema for her and her family. They were offered to watch any movie they wanted for an entire day.

Sean Diddy Combs was arrested last week on the charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

