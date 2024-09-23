Why Usher's Posts Vanished From X Amid Sean Diddy Combs' Arrest? Rapper Clarifies

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and domestic violence

The recent arrest of Sean Diddy Combs has shaken the music industry, along with a few actors from the Hollywood film industry. Following the I’ll Be Missing You artist getting behind bars, big names such as Megan Fox, P!nk, and Usher shocked people by deleting most of their posts from X (formerly Twitter).

The unexpected move by the Hey Daddy artist Usher left many in disbelief. However, Usher stepped in to quell the speculations, attributing the mass deletion of posts to hackers, a statement that intrigued many.

“Account got hacked and damn y'all ran with it!” the singer stated, further continuing, “See you tonight at Intuit Dome.”

Despite Usher's explanation, some remained unconvinced. They began to draw connections between Usher's actions and the news of Sean Diddy Combs' arrest, casting a shadow of doubt over the singer’s claims.

“He is making excuse y’all..we know that was intentional,” a comment read.

Although the Love In This Club artist has not been named in the case of Sean Diddy Combs, he and Ne-Yo were stated to be the people who were present when Diddy Combs had physically assaulted his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

For those who are unversed, the bond between Sean Diddy Combs and Usher dates back to 1994, when the superstar musician was just 13 or 14.

Advertisement

With Sean Diddy Combs being arrested and Usher deleting the posts, the latter's 2004 interview has surfaced again. In it, Usher mentioned that he saw things that were beyond his understanding.

Talking on The Howard Stern Show, the U Got It Bad musician had mentioned, “I got a chance to see some things... I don't know if I could even understand what I was looking at," calling the things he saw wild and crazy.

In the light of Diddy Combs's arrest, prosecutors have alleged that the It's All About The Benjamins artist used to hold ‘freak off’ parties. These were the events in which Hollywood A-listers took part and where the musician used violence and threats to force women into drug-fueled orgies with male escorts, as per reports.

Following Usher, even P!nk deleted her posts from X, leaving just two retweets from 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, even the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen actress deleted her Instagram, while also erasing her Twitter feed, sparking new rumors surrounding the arrest.

Advertisement

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs Concerned About His Kids Amid Arrest? Here's What Report Says