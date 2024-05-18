Where is King Charles Going on His Overseas Trip Amid His Cancer Treatment? Find Out

King Charles is about to head out for an overseas trip to Normandy, France amid his cancer treatment, for a Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event on June 6. The ruling monarch will attend the event with Queen Camilla.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to go to France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings

The 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings will be commemorated through ceremonies, and King Charles' upcoming visit will be his first international trip since his cancer diagnosis was announced on February 5. Despite having to reduce his public royal duties, the King has continued to stay involved with behind-the-scenes responsibilities, such as attending church services on weekends and meeting with individuals after Easter Sunday mass.

To be in attendance in France would mean that he would have to skip other international events. To fill in for the King's absence at the international ceremony taking place at Omaha Beach near Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, his son, William, the Prince of Wales would join the head of states and veterans for the anniversary. The latter would also be present at the event at Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles-sur-Mer.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, is not expected to join William.

Updates on King Charles' health

King Charles' routine has been really busy in the past few weeks since he went on a solo outing to address the staff and families of the Royal School of Military Engineering and appointed William to a military role.

Camilla, the Queen consort, gave some important health updates about the King during a garden party on May 16, adding that he was getting better, as per royal reporter Roya Nikkhah. The Monarch had reportedly been upset because of this slowdown of duties as his cancer treatment goes on.

Peter Phillips, his nephew, appeared on Sky News Australia in March to comment on the King’s cancer diagnosis and the aftermath. Phillips revealed that the Monarch feels “frustrated” because he can not go out and do things that he wants “to be able to do.”

“So the overriding message would be that he's obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality,” concluded Phillip.

