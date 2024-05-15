'Looks Scary': King Charles' New Portrait Leaves The Internet Frantic; Here's What People Say

Can you imagine a world where royal portraits break all the rules? Well, that’s exactly what happened when King Charles III revealed his official portrait recently. Painted by the famous artist Jonathan Yeo, it’s unlike any royal portrait before. Instead of the usual fancy paintings, this one is bursting with bright colors and unexpected details.

But here’s the twist: not everyone is cheering. People online are buzzing with comments, some finding it a bit eerie, while others are praising its uniqueness. Let’s dive into what makes this portrait so special and why it’s causing such a stir online.

King Charles's modern portrait

It’s been a whole year since King Charles III officially became king, and to celebrate, he’s showing off his very first official portrait. But this isn’t your typical royal painting. Nope, it’s something totally different! Instead of the usual fancy, serious tones, this portrait has vibrant red hues, which makes it impossible to miss.

The portrait was unveiled at Buckingham Palace, during an event. It's really big, like 8 feet tall and 6 feet wide! In the painting, King Charles is wearing a fancy Welsh Guards uniform. It will be displayed at the Drapers' Hall in London's financial hub.

Here’s how people reacted to King Charles's portrait

Despite its symbolism, people have different views about the portrait on the internet. Some think it’s really cool because it’s different, but others are freaked out by it. “Frankly, it hurts my eyes, too much red. He’s a king, a more traditional approach would have been better,” wrote someone in the comment section.

If the artist wanted to go for a bold color to dominate the portrait, green would have been far more appropriate. It would have suited King’s personality. "The red is rather eerie and ominous,” wrote another viewer. “They need to burn it. Oh wait it looks like he’s already burning. It looks scary,” wrote somebody else. Many people in the comment section expected the portrait to have a traditional touch rather than a modern one.

Jonathan Yeo, who brought King Charles III to life on canvas, wanted to show something deeper. Basically, he wanted to show that even though King Charles is a legendary man, he’s still a person with feelings and a story written on his face. Yeo wanted to capture all those life experiences that shaped the king into who he is today.

The butterfly effect in the artwork

Originally, this portrait was meant to honor Prince Charles’ long-standing affiliation with The Drapers’ Company. But after Queen Elizabeth’s passing in 2022, it became something more. Plus there’s something really cool about the portrait: a Monarch butterfly sitting on the King’s shoulder. This little butterfly is actually a powerful symbol.

You see, when King Charles III ascended to the throne, it marked a significant transition in his life. Much like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon. And that’s not all—it also represents the King’s dedication to environmental causes. It’s a symbol and reminder of the King’s commitment to making the world a better place.

Well, this portrait is now part of a collection of royal paintings that have stirred up some debate. We are talking about Lucian Freud’s portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Paul Emsley’s portrait of Kate Middleton.

