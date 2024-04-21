The Jumanji actress, Kirsten Dunst is starring in the new action-thriller Civil War and recently spoke to PEOPLE about how her shower time has also become 'sacred' now. We know all how mothers would like to have some time to themselves while managing their job and that too of an actor. Dunst, while speaking to PEOPLE talked about 'One Last Thing' as in the things that she remembers during certain situations.

Kirsten Dunst Opens Up About Her Kids

The 41-year-old actress is returning to the big screen with a new action-thriller, Civil War, and is constantly on the move with her young sons namely Ennis, who is 5, and James, 2. The actress spoke about how she enjoys her me-time when everyone in the house is asleep and likes to binge on shows like The Bachelor.

She also added, “But honestly not even a shower is sacred at this point, nothing is.” It is safe to say that all the mothers who have kids this young might struggle to find time for themselves but the actress manages everything so elegantly. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Dunst On ‘One Last Thing’

When asked about the last perfect day off, Kirsten said that when you have 2 kids, you never have a day off and right now her life is like being on an airplane with no Wi-Fi. So, she mentioned that the biggest help is the people who bring you food and said it sounds like a spa day for a mother with young kids.

Advertisement

The actress also discussed her last recurring dream which is of a woman in a Victorian dress in a rocking chair who is watching her. It is scary, she added and mentioned that this is a recurring dream at this moment. The fans might be mulling that this sounds like a scene straight from a horror movie, but we hope the actress feels better soon.

Furthermore, speaking of the last sign that she received, she mentioned how she noticed a hummingbird when she was going to the Civil War premiere. The actress shared that the hummingbird stopped in her car the day her grandmother passed away. So, she felt like that grandmother was with her on the premiere day.

ALSO READ: 'Very Tense And Emotional': Kirsten Dunst Talks About Her Civil War Scene With Husband Jesse Plemons