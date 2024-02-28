Who Is Mark Estes? Exploring Life And Career Of Laguna Beach Star Kristin Cavallari's New Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari has a new boyfriend. Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the 37-year-old Laguna Beach alum revealed her new relationship with Mark Estes. Sharing a picture of them smiling, Cavallari wrote, “He makes me happy.”

Estes, 24, later shared her post on his Instagram story with two hearts.

In the midst of this budding romance in town, we are delving into the identity of Kristin's new flame, Mark Estes, below.

Who is Kristin Cavallari’s new boyfriend Mark Estes — His Life and Career explored

According to his Instagram bio, Estes appears to be based in Nashville, which is where Cavallari currently lives, suggesting it's where the two likely crossed paths.

Mark Estes is a TikTok star

As soon as Cavallari made her new relationship Instagram official, fans realized her new boyfriend was a familiar face. Turns out, Mark Estes is a TikTok star. Mark with his two friends started making thirst trap-style TikTok videos in 2021 and quickly gained popularity. The trio deemed as the Montana Boyz, have over 459,000 followers on the social media platform, per Life&Style Magazine.

Mark also has a personal TikTok account, where he debuted the Laguna Beach alum the same day they went Instagram official. His recent TikTok video features them singing along to (Kissed You) Good Night by Gloriana during a vacation in Cabo. At the end of the video, Estes picked Kristin up and the duo shared a heated kiss.

Advertisement

While the timeline of their relationship remains undisclosed, observant fans of the Montana Boyz quickly pieced together clues after noticing Kristin's comments under Estes' shirtless Instagram picture on February 9.

Estes is also an athlete - He played football for his University

In November 2023, Estes marked the culmination of his collegiate football career with his final game after six years of play.

“What a ride. Thankful for the last six years of what this sport has brought me. Thanks to all the coaches and brothers I met along the way,” he captioned a snap of himself on the field. Mark played for Montana State University and Montana Tech.

Kristin Cavallari was previously married to NFL star Jay Cutler — She seems to have a type

Kristin and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler were married for eight years between 2013 and 2020. The former couple share three kids together, sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.

Cavallari’s new relationship comes a mere few months after Cutler, 40, went Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

In September last year, the former footballer posed with Samantha Robertson in front of a sunset in Montana. “Sunsets in Montana never disappoint,” Robertson captioned the post, on which Cutler replied, “When are we going back?”

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce in April 2020.

“After 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” Kristin wrote on Instagram.

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” she added.

Speaking to E! News in 2023, Cavallari opened up about her approach to dating post her divorce.

“I’m not overwhelmed, because there's not a lot going on. It's really not important to me right now,” she said back then.

Well, it appears that Mark Estes has influenced her views, and we couldn't be happier for the new couple.

ALSO READ: Natalie Portman Dating History: From Jake Gyllenhaal To Benjamin Millepied