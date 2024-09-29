Kurt Cobain And Courtney Love's Daughter Frances Bean Cobain Welcomes First Child With Husband Riley Hawk: 'Most Beautiful Son'

It's official. Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain and her husband Riley Hawk are parents as the couple welcomes their first baby boy born on September 17th, 2024. They celebrated their happiness in a stunning collection of black-and-white images posted on social media.

On September 28, Frances revealed the child’s name via her Instagram account. She dropped some adorable photos of her baby as well as one with Riley, retired skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, holding their baby boy. Another snapshot showed baby Cobain Hawk holding his mum’s fingers. Frances, daughter of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain and singer Courtney Love, happily revealed the birth of her son Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk calling him the "most beautiful son" in the world.

While mentioning the baby's name in the caption, the new mom wrote, "Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything." She also shared the post on her Stories adding John Lennon's song Beautiful Boy to it. Their family and friends showered them with love and congratulatory messages.

Tony Hawk welcomed his new grandson Ronin to the family with tender and warm words. He commented, "My favorite grandson!"

Zelda Williams, the daughter of the actor Robin Williams also expressed her happiness toward the couple by congratulating them with a heartwarming exclamation. Christina Ricci and Harper Grohl, Dave Grohl's daughter, also softened the mood with caring emojis.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis wrote, "WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!! What a beautiful gift to such special parents. You are so loved."

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk got married on October 7, 2023, in the most beautiful Victorian-themed wedding where R.E.M’s lead singer and Frances’ godfather Michael Stipe officiated the ceremony. The couple was surrounded by family and friends who rejoiced in their marriage.

Cobain was formerly married to guitarist Isaiah Silva which ended in a complex divorce battle over her inheritance.

Frances is the only daughter of the Nirvana singer, and Courtney Love, who gave birth to her on August 18, 1992, in Los Angeles. Frances lost her father while still a baby since less than two years after her birth Kurt Cobain had died. She has been preserving her father’s values not only through her art and work but also via heartfelt tributes that she shares occasionally.

