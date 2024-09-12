Dave Grohl Hired Divorce Lawyer Before Announcing Birth Of Child Outside Marriage; Here’s What We Know

On Tuesday, September 10, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl announced that he had welcomed a daughter outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum. Grohl announced the news to his Instagram followers, writing, “I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl and Blum have been married since 2003 and have three daughters: Violet (18), Harper (15), and Ophelia (10). Many are surprised by Grohl's announcement, given his reputation as a family man. However, the musician expressed his dedication to his family, saying, "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Grohl hired a divorce attorney before announcing the birth of his new daughter. The source did not elaborate on whether Grohl and Blum are considering divorce, but the presence of a lawyer suggests that the couple is in a difficult situation.

A representative for Grohl has not responded to requests for additional information. As of now, there is no public confirmation of the couple's relationship status or whether they are officially separating.

Following Grohl's announcement, Violet, the couple's eldest daughter, deactivated her Instagram account. While it is unclear when she decided to close the account, it was inactive as of Wednesday morning. Violet has performed with her father on several occasions, including at Foo Fighters concerts, and is said to have a close relationship with him.

Grohl has not revealed the mother of his new daughter, and no other information about the situation has been made public. Fans and media alike are respecting Grohl's request for privacy as his family deals with this news.

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum first met in 2001, while Blum was working as an MTV producer. They married on August 2, 2003, in front of high-profile guests including music executive Clive Davis and Grohl's former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic. In 2003, Grohl told Teen People that Blum was pretty much the first person he had ever been truly honest with and that now he has got nothing to hide.

Grohl and Blum have been collaborators throughout their marriage, rather than just partners. Blum co-directed the Foo Fighters' 2002 music video Walk a Line and starred in their 2011 video for White Limo. Grohl has also revealed that Blum inspired songs such as Statues and Burn Away.

