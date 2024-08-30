Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Coping With Dad Bruce Willis’s Dementia: 'Our Visits Have So Much Love'

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is giving an update on how the actor is doing lately and how their family has evolved amid his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The Die Hard star, 69, was diagnosed with the condition last year, following an initial diagnosis of aphasia the year prior.

Speaking to E! News, Tallulah opened up about Bruce’s health, sharing that he is doing the same as he was, which she described as a “good thing” in his situation. “Our visits have so much love, and I feel that overreaches anything for me,” she added.

Tallulah shared that being able to have a connection with her father is what keeps her and her family going. Moore and Willis, who were married between 1987 and 2000, also share Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33. The actor is also a dad to daughters Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, 10, whom he shares with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

“I know he knows how much I love him; I know how much he loves me—I know how much he loves us all,” Tallulah said, adding, “It’s a hard thing for anyone going through this, but it has really created an opportunity for more love for my family.”

Tallulah shared that the Willises are constantly in contact with each other via group threads and noted that her sister Rumer’s toddler, Louetta, has been a significant force of gravity for the family since her birth in 2023. Rumer, who recently parted ways with her partner Derek Richard, shared a heartwarming interaction between her father and daughter during an interview with Today. She recounted watching Lou, who has begun balancing herself on her feet, walk to her ailing grandfather.

Tallulah also mentioned how the family has learned to lean on and support each other more amid their dad’s diagnosis, noting that they now have higher levels of vocal communication in overwhelming times.

Willis’s condition, which forced him to retire from his decades-long acting career in March 2022, causes difficulties with speech, affects memory function and behavior, and can mimic movement disorders similar to those seen in Parkinson’s disease and ALS, according to the Mayo Clinic. Frontotemporal dementia generally manifests between ages 40 and 65, though it can occur earlier. It is the most common form of dementia among people under the age of 60.

