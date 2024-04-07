'Wish I Could've Know My Dad': Frances Bean Cobain Pens Emotional Tribute On Kurt Cobain's 30th Death Anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

As the 30th anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death approached, his daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her late father. In her poignant post, Frances expressed her longing to have known her father better and reflected on the impact of his absence in her life. Talking about her late father and renowned American musician Kurt Cobain, Frances revealed her strong wish to know more about her father.

Remembering Kurt Cobain as his daughter Frances pays an emotional tribute

Kurt Cobain, the iconic frontman of Nirvana, tragically died by suicide at the age of 27 on April 5, 1994. Three decades later, Frances Bean Cobain, born just a year and a half before her father's passing, shared her profound sentiments on social media. In a candid Instagram post, Frances unveiled a series of images capturing moments with her father, expressing her deep-seated desire to have had more time to know him intimately.

Frances began her tribute by acknowledging the 30-year mark since her father's passing and shared poignant snapshots from their final moments together. She wrote, “30 years ago my dad’s life ended. The 2nd & 3rd photos capture the last time we were together while he was still alive. His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, ‘You have his hands’. She would breathe them in as if it were her only chance to hold him just a little bit closer, frozen in time. I hope she’s holding his hands wherever they are. In the last 30 years, my ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing.”

Advertisement

Despite longing to have known him better, Frances recognized the lessons in loss and the enduring wisdom her father imparted through his absence. “The biggest lesson learned through grieving for almost as long as I’ve been conscious is that it serves a purpose. The duality of life & death, pain & joy, yin & yang, need to exist alongside each other or none of this would have any meaning. It is the impermanent nature of human existence which throws us into the depths of our most authentic lives. As It turns out, there is no greater motivation for leaning into loving awareness than knowing everything ends,” she added.

Frances Bean Cobain expressed her strong desire to know her father better before his death, exclaiming, “I wish I could’ve known my Dad. I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story. I always wondered if he would’ve caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I’ve been told).”

ALSO READ: Beyonce And Taylor Swift's New Albums Have THIS Featured Artist In Common; Find Out

Frances Bean Cobain's revelation of Kurt's letters and words of wisdom

Beyond the Instagram post, Frances Bean Cobain disclosed that she holds onto letters written by her father, revealing his insights and wisdom. These letters serve as a tangible connection to Kurt Cobain's life, offering Frances glimpses into his life and values.

She revealed, “But there is also deep wisdom in being on an expedited path to understanding how precious life is. He gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone. It’s the gift of knowing for certain, when we love ourselves & those around us with compassion, with openness, with grace, the more meaningful our time here inherently becomes.”

“Kurt wrote me a letter before I was born. The last line of it reads, 'Wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you.' He kept this promise because he is present in so many ways. Whether it’s by hearing a song or through the hands we share, in those moments I get to spend a little time with my dad & he feels transcendent,” Frances stated. Through these intimate correspondences, the model was able to gain deeper insights into her father's character and the profound impact he continues to have on her life.

Advertisement

Frances reflected on the significance of her father's teachings, emphasizing the transformative power of loss and the intrinsic value of cherishing life's fleeting moments. Despite the pain of his absence, Frances finds solace in the enduring presence of her father's love and guidance, encapsulated in his written words and cherished memories.

As Frances Bean Cobain commemorates the 30th anniversary of her father's death, her tribute serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between a father and daughter. As she continues to navigate life's journey, Frances finds solace in the enduring connection to her father, finding comfort in his legacy.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who Is Goldie Hawn's Son Oliver Hudson? Know More About Actor As He Opens Up On Trauma Of Childhood With Mom