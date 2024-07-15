Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet’s Relationship Heats Up As She Sees Him As A Great Dad; REPORT

Kylie Jenner’s dream family is a work in progress. The beauty mogul and Timothée Chalamet have been going strong for over a year and were recently spotted on a date night in Los Angeles. What’s next, Jenner expects to take their relationship to a new, and more serious, level.

A source discussed Jenner’s hopes to raise a family with the emerging Hollywood star someday. Chalamet is close-knit with Jenner and her two kids which inspired the latter’s family planning with him.

Kylie Jenner asked Timothée Chalamet about having kids

While both, Kylie Jenner, 26, and Timothée Chalamet, 28, are thriving in their professional realms, the couple’s personal equation has been stable. Now, after a year of dating, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is reportedly looking to have another child owing to her love for motherhood.

According to a report by Life & Style, an insider weighed in on Jenner’s family plans and how Chalamet reacted to the revelation. They insinuated, “Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together.”

Even though Jenner was apparently “dead serious”, the Wonka star had expected it to be a joke. The Kardashians star is keen on having kids with him, however, Chalamet prioritizes his acting career at the moment.

The actor has met up with Jenner’s two kids with ex-Travis Scott– Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, but needs to reflect before having his own. He has immense respect for Jenner for being a single mom though.

Nevertheless, his decision does not vouch against his relationship with Jenner. “Kylie and Timothée are very serious about each other, this isn’t some fling. They have genuine feelings for each other,” the insider added. The make-up mogul had previously shared that she wants to have four kids, per the report.

Jenner and Chalamet first sparked dating rumors in April 2023 but have maintained a low profile since their Golden Globes appearance together. The duo was captured kissing at the red carpet event which made headlines and gained more traction than Chalamet’s movies itself. As a result, they mutually decided to maintain privacy and let his Hollywood projects take the limelight.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet break dry spell

The sensational couple was recently captured out on a rare date night after 5 months of no-show since the 2024 Golden Globes. Jenner and Chalamet headed to the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on June 28 for a movie date. The Daily Mail obtained photos of the couple as they entered the theater donning masks and casual fits.

Jenner sported a white tube top and black lounge pants paired with flip-flops, a black tote bag, and a baseball cap. Coordinating much, Chalamet was spotted in an all-black ensemble, wearing a full-sleeved black shirt, shorts and a cap.

Earlier in May, they reignited buzz about their romance following a double date at a high-profile restaurant in New York City. Jenner and the Dune star tasted the chef’s best dishes at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, per People. It is unknown who the other couple was.

Despite their recent public outings, the couple intends to refrain from the paparazzi and stay low-key about their relationship.

