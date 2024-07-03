Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are falling head over heels in love with each other but they are trying to keep their relationship low-key. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the couple is still together. The insider claims that although they live on different coasts, they still make time for one another.

Source reveals things between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are great

The source added, "Kylie is happy. Things are great with Timothée. Even though they are both very busy, they make time for one another, particularly on the weekends. He's been working in Manhattan. He has spent some weekends back in Los Angeles, and she has visited him."

The Kardashians star doesn't want the relationship to be in the public eye. But the source adds that Kylie Jenner likes so many things about Chalamet. According to the source, Kylie is protective of the relationship and whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile. Recently, the couple tried to maintain a low profile as they visited a popular tourist destination in Hollywood on Friday.

Kylie and Timothee enjoy movie night

According to The Daily Mail, the pair were spotted catching up for a film at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, while sporting face masks. This outing is the first time they have been spotted together in public since their unusual display of PDA—a kiss—at the January Golden Globes.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

Many months after reports that they were romantically related began to circulate, the two were first seen kissing at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in September 2023 which confirmed that the two were together.

There were reports that they had separated as their public appearances started to dwindle off. On the other hand, a source informed Entertainment Tonight on May 29 that Chalamet and Jenner are still dating.

