Kylie Jenner Rescues Hailey Bieber with Date Night Amid Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors; REPORT

Kylie Jenner never disappoints us when it comes to her feed on social media. Now, the entrepreneur shared a new carousel post on Instagram where she posed along with her close friend Hailey Bieber, both slaying in the picture.

Among many pictures, she shared photos in which we can see Jenner sipping wine from a shiny wine glass she held in her hand and Bieber posing alongside her as she also held a wine glass.

The reality show star donned a sleek bun and wore a black outfit; on her hand, Bieber also rocked a black ensemble and she let her hair loose. Along with this, Jenner shared multiple solo pictures and snaps with her other loved ones.

This comes after the rumors about the split and their divorce between Justin Bieber and the Rhode founder began, as many people reportedly noticed that the singer had suddenly unfollowed his wife on Instagram.

This soon became a big topic of discussion among netizens. But the That Should Be Me vocalist shut down those speculations and clarified on the platform’s stories, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," adding, "S*** is getting suss out here.”

As far as his wife’s latest post goes, Hailey also shared a carousel post on Instagram. In that, she shared multiple pictures of herself and also added one photo of her husband where we can see the Purpose singer taking a nap.

It is also to be noted that in Justin’s latest carousel post on Instagram, he has added pictures where he and the Rhode founder are giving us major couple goals. So it appears that maybe there is no trouble in paradise after all.

