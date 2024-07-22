Kylie Jenner Shares Vacation Pictures of Daughter Stormi And Son Aire From Venice; See Here

It looks like Mama Jenner is soaking in the sun and enjoying the European summer! The makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner shared two new snaps of her daughter Stormi and son Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, during their vacation in Venice, Italy. In the first picture, Stormi and Aire leaned into each other as they stood on a boat and watched the view while traveling under a tunnel on the city's famous canals.

The second snap was of Stormi placing her arm around her little brother as they moved further out of the tunnel. "Doesn’t really get any better than this,” Jenner captioned the Instagram carousel. Kylie has been vacationing in Italy with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

More about Kylie Jenner's kids: Kylie is a mum-of-two with her daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Webster, whom she had with her ex-partner Travis Scott. The couple are no longer together. The duo welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018. Their second child, Aire Webster, was born on February 2, 2022. Jenner often shares sweet snippets with her kids on her official Instagram account for her fans and followers.

While the trio is currently enjoying their Italian summer holiday, Jenner also featured Stormi on her Instagram Stories, where she was captured standing on a boat and watching buildings pass by as she was transported through Venice’s waterways.

Kylie Jenner's son wasn't always named Aire Webster

Travis Scott and Kylie's son wasn't always named Aire. The former partners initially named him Wolf Jacques Webster. For context, Jacques is Travis Scott's legal first name. According to The Sun, in March 2022, Kylie posted an Instagram story explaining the reason they changed their son's name. She wrote: "FYI, our son's name isn't Wolf anymore."

She explained that the couple wasn't feeling the name anymore and decided to drop it. The baby boy's name translates to "air" in Spanish and means "strength, courage, and fearlessness" in Hebrew. Kylie also mentioned that they were initially going to name their daughter Storm or Stormie, before dropping the 'e' from the name.