Source Reveals Miserable Condition Of Kylie Jenner’s Nannies; 'She’ll Say the Exact Number of Grapes Stormi Should Be Given'

Kylie Jenner's nannies are never off duty! As a young mother who has achieved significant success in her career as a brand founder and reality TV star, she's also managed to juggle the responsibilities of being a mother of two as smoothly as possible. However, is she really as hands-on a mom as the tabloids and her family portray? We're not so sure!

Life & Style has reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder typically has two nannies caring for her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, at all times — with another two on call — when the kids aren’t with their father, rapper Travis Scott.

“The nannies work 12-hour shifts,” says a source. “They have hardly any work-life balance. It’s extreme."

Sources also highlighted the unhealthy scrutiny the nannies face daily. “Kylie is super strict about everything from sleep schedules to what her children eat. She’ll even specify the exact number of grapes Stormi should be given for a snack!”

Furthermore, the source continued, Jenner is such a perfectionist and scrutinizes the help so much that one of the nannies eventually quit. It wasn’t the kids who troubled the nanny, but rather Jenner’s meticulousness and excessive scrutiny that made her feel overwhelmed and exhausted.

Previously, in the September issue of British Vogue, Kylie Jenner discussed the challenges of motherhood and her foray into the fashion world. “I feel like I’ve been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, so doing something more for me after having my son…” she added.

Kylie and her former partner Travis Scott welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018. Their second child, Aire Webster, was born on February 2, 2022.

Jenner and Scott originally named their son Wolf Jacques after his birth in February 2022. However, just a month later, Jenner announced on her Instagram Story that they had decided to change his name as the new mommy did not feel like the name suited the little boy.

Jenner officially announced her son's new name, Aire, in January 2023. The name Aire has a special meaning; according to PEOPLE, it means Lion of God.

