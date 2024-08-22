Travis Scott’s Legal Team Pushes to Drop Trespassing Charge Post Miami Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to physical assault and intoxication

Popular rapper Travis Scott seems to be caught in legal mess once again! He was arrested back in June over a nominal disagreement in Miami. Reportedly, he rented a yacht, and its owner stormed onboard at midnight telling him to leave.

As a result, he told the man and his wife they were being disrespectful, and the situation escalated from there. Hours after his arrest, Scott was released and promptly got on a jet back to LA.

Scott was then charged with intoxication and trespassing. His intoxication charges were dropped earlier this month in August. His lawyer Bradford Cohen now filed a motion to dismiss his alleged trespassing charges also.

As per TMZ, Scott's legal team claimed that signs of warning against trespassing weren't visible at the marina itself. He said that there were signs on the surrounding private property, but that doesn't consider his presence at the marina.

This isn't the only legal trouble the rapper ran himself into, reportedly, Scott also got arrested in Paris following an alleged altercation with his bodyguard.

According to People magazine, Scott was taken into custody at a luxury hotel in the French capital on Friday, August 9. The report mentioned that the Sicko Mode rapper has been accused of assaulting a security guard who tried to interfere during the altercation at the George V hotel.

As per New York Post reports, Travis Scott was staying at the popular celebrity place during the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics, and a law enforcement source told the outlet that the rapper returned to the hotel and that's when the incident took place.

He was released later from custody a day later, the officers stated that the offense was not too serious.

While the Goosebumps singer's trespassing trial is currently set for September 2024, fans of the rapper can expect some brand new music to drop by the end of this month, as he is gearing up to drop his fan-favorite mixtape Days Before Rodeo on streaming services.

Reportedly, it's scheduled to arrive on DSPs on August 23 in honor of the project's 10th anniversary. The Texas native is well-known for his unique blend of hip-hop, trap, and psychedelic music, he has become one of the most influential figures in contemporary music lately.

Aside from his controversies and unique music, style, Scott is also known for his high-energy live performances and his influence on fashion and pop culture.

