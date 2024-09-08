Former BFFs Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Reunite On TikTok 5 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

There's always hope in life to mend lost friendships, but only if the two parties truly want, which means choosing to forgive and moving forward together to start fresh, just like reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and her current best friend Stassie Karanikolaou reunited with TV personality and star Jordyn Woods.

This comes five years after the famous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal which made things bitter between Jenner and Woods. The trio were seen together as they filmed fun TikTok videos, showcasing that all is now well between Jenner and Woods.

In Kylie's TikTok video, the girls— who were all sporting matching all-black outfits— lip-synced to a favored audio clip from an old trailer for The Kardashians, in which Kim Kardashian teased the Hulu show's return.

"Okay guys, we're back," Kylie lip-synced, before Jordyn mouthed the next line, "Did you miss us?" and Stassie followed with, "'Cause we missed you."

Fans who loved the trio together went gaga after seeing the video and immediately dropped some comments. "The World is HEALING!!🥹," a fan wrote."My jaw dropped," a second user commented, while another said, "Never did I think I’d see these 3 in a video together again."

That's not all, the three ladies also cheerfully celebrated their reunion in Stassie's video, with the group lip-syncing to a TikTok sound that features an audio clip from the 2008 comedy The Hangover, accompanied by a bold caption.

Jenner and Woods were the best of friends and they were inseparable together Until Jordyn and Tristan Thompson were caught in a compromising position in 2019, while Tristan was in a relationship with Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian.

Furthermore, it came to light that Tristan allegedly made a move on Jordyn at a V-Day party. Jordyn denied the two hooked up but did admit that he'd kissed her. This started a whole lot of drama in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, which affected Kylie and Jordyn's long friendship.

According to Toofab, Khloe has since said she doesn't hold a "grudge" against Jordyn, while Jordyn and Khloe have revived some kind of friendship.

Before, getting spotted in the videos, In July 2023, Kylie and Jordyn were seen for the first time since the incident leaving a sushi restaurant together. When later asked about the reunion during a conversation with Jennifer Lawrence in Interview Magazine, in November 2023, Jenner said that she has taken some space from the latter and had never really permanently cut her off.

"There's a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it's supposed to happen," she added. Moreover, During a May episode of The Kardashians, Kylie opened up to Khloe about her relationship with Jordyn after they were seen together at Paris Fashion Week in January.

Jenner said that now, the two ladies have a healthy distance between them where they talk once a month. Plus, Kylie is happy that the whole online image of the two is now over and her fans know that they have rekindled their bond.

Well, we are happy to see old flames reunite gain, as for their friendship only time can tell the outcome of it. Do you love the fact that Jenner and Woods are back together? Let us know!

