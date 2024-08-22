5 times Kylie Jenner served looks in bold, edgy and effortlessly stylish black ensembles; take cues

Kylie Jenner is a maestro in making color black into something extravagant and stylish. Her closet each day reflects how black is not monotonous but can actually be simply stylish. We can find a lot of ideas for wearing black just by looking at the five instances when Kylie wore black and made it her own.

1.Miu Miu scarf top and pleated skirt

Kylie looked stunning in a chic outfit from Miu Miu featuring a scarf top and a pleated skirt. The scarf top had a unique design with strapless neckline and buckle closure at the back. She paired it with a black pleated skirt, which added a fun and flouncy element to the outfit.

The pleats created movement and added texture, making the outfit stand out. She cinched her skirt with a brown belt. Kylie completed with matching accessories featuring a black Miu Miu tote bag, sunglasses and strappy sandals. With minimal make-up and hair tied in a sleek bun, she finished her cute and stylish look.

2.Kylie Jenner black draped skirt and crop top

Kylie Jenner recently turned heads in a stunning black outfit. Her outfit made her look chic as well as smart because of the draped design of the black mini skirt that she wore.

Advertisement

She combined it with an off-shoulder crop top to appear stylish and bold. To top it, Kylie added long heel boots and a black Prada bag slung across her shoulders; this took her attire to another level entirely.

3.Black latex mini dress

Kylie Jenner looked stunning in black latex mini dress adorned with floral accents on the front and side. She finished off her outfit with black heeled boots that added just a little bit more edge. To pull the whole look together, she carried a black mini bag and wore her hair in soft waves. This ensemble suits an evening out perfectly; it is a mix of classic elegance and a dash of flair.

4.Kylie Jenner’s Black catsuit

In a striking black catsuit, Kylie Jenner made an indelible mark. Coupling it with a black bag, she created an overall simple yet chic impression in this fitted all-black outfit. The form fitting attire emphasized her curves while the bag added a touch of suave. This attire would serve as ideal evening wear because it blends style and grace into one perfect ensemble.

Advertisement

5.Black Trench dress

Kylie wore a black trench coat dress from her own brand Khy. The dress has an elegant yet edgy trench coat design. She paired it with black pumps which gave her an extra touch of finesse. In this ensemble, you would look trendy and fashionable in any occasion and it is also perfect for parties.

If you want to make any black outfit a fashion statement like Kylie Jenner does, follow her advice. Don’t forget, it is always about the way you wear it and the kind of energy you pass into your style!

ALSO READ: From bangs to messy buns, 5 wedding hairstyles inspired by Katrina Kaif to slay your hair game this season