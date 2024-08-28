Kylie Jenner's Emotional Response To Brandon And Cayley Jenner's New Baby Girl Will Melt Your Heart

What better joy than to celebrate an important milestone of life with the support of friends? In recent news, Cayley and Brandon Jenner are parents once again.

The couple welcomed daughter Joan Almond Jenner and shared the fantastic news in a joint Instagram post on August 27. The couple is already parents to twin boys Bo and Sam, 4, and daughter Eva, 8, whom Brandon shares with ex Leah James.

Cayley and Brandon, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, were sent plenty of good wishes in the comments of their post. And guess who joined the list of wishes? None other than Kylie Jenner herself.

Kylie Jenner dropped a heart-eye emoji while Brody Jenner's fiancée Tia Blanco added, "Welcome to the world perfect girl! You are so, so loved!"

In the caption, the new parents revealed that Joan Almond Jenner. was named after Cayley’s beloved grandma (Joanie). Born at home in a flash, just the most amazing experience for mama and baby girl. A beautiful, gentle birth," the pair wrote alongside a photo of the newborn.

"Perfect little peanut, we couldn’t be more in love. And the kids are absolutely thrilled to have a baby sister. Welcome to our world, sweet baby love." the rest part of the caption read.

The couple who announced the news of their pregnancy revealed to PEOPLE that they had a little dramatic moment before that. Cayley recalled sharing the exciting news with her husband and said that she had prepared to surprise Brandon with the pregnancy test results, intending to casually lay them down while he was brushing his teeth.

However, before she could do so, Brandon surprised her by asking, "So how pregnant do you think you are?"

Later, as they lay in bed, the couple laughed hysterically, imagining how wild it would be if they had twins again. Cayley added that Brandon had assumed correctly about the pregnancy because of the timing, as they had conceived on Thanksgiving, making it a remarkably special and significant moment.

The new baby is the latest addition to the couple's Malibu home, which aside from the siblings, includes the Jenners’ 14 pets: tortoise Tortellini, two dogs Onyx and Ludo as well as 11 chickens.

Well, it looks like the couple truly does have a wholesome ( quite literally) family to cater to and we wish them the best!

