Stephen Baldwin REACTS To Daughter Hailey Bieber Welcoming First Child With Justin Bieber; Here’s What He Said

Stephen Baldwin is a proud grandfather now! Despite a rumored family rift, he congratulated his daughter Hailey Bieber after she welcomed her first child with husband Justin Bieber.

The notable producer took to X ( formerly Twitter) on August 24, 2024, alongside the Sorry hitmaker’s mother, Patty Mallette, and offered good wishes to the couple on the birth.

“CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey,” Mallette wrote, conveying her excitement in all caps. “I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!” Just minutes later, Baldwin, added, “Amen, Congratulations to you, and may God continue to bless our family.”

According to Page Six, in July 2024, the new mama in the circuit admitted that she is no longer very close to her family, which includes her father, Stephen Baldwin, sister, Alaia Baldwin, and uncle Alec Baldwin.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” Hailey added in an interview with W Magazine for their cover story issue.

In February, police arrested her sister Alaia in Atlanta for simple assault, simple battery, battery, and criminal trespassing. She had been intoxicated and allegedly threw her used tampon at a bar employee.

Alec Baldwin was charged with unintended manslaughter for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while working on “Rust.”

Hailey reportedly became “upset” with Stephen after he vaguely urged his Instagram followers to pray for her and Justin back in February. His public appeal caused concern among the couple’s dedicated fans, prompting Hailey to dismiss the “false” rumors about her marriage to Bieber.

Justin and Hailey announced the birth of their son on Friday, August 23, via an Instagram post from the singer’s account, where he shared a cute snap of one of his son’s tiny feet. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Though the One Time singer did not provide a timeline of when his bundle of joy arrived, he celebrated his first child’s arrival with a “WELCOME HOME” caption while also revealing the name of his newborn: Jack Blues Bieber.

Several fans and celebrities were quick to congratulate the new parents as they welcomed their first child and left some sweet comments. Khloé Kardashian wrote, “Jack Blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much.”

Kylie Jenner followed her sister as she added, “I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES.” The KarJenner family is known to be very close with the Biebers because of Hailey’s close friendship with Kendall Jenner.

