Kylie Jenner in a black top and pants shows she can dominate the fashion game, even with the most basic pieces

Undeniably, Kylie Jenner could make any seasoned fashionista weak in the knees, and she has shared some serious fashion tips that are too good to ignore. The beauty mogul who dresses to kill even when going grocery shopping, has given us the best tips on how to wear a black outfit in style but casually, and well as usual, it has been perfect. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kylie's black fitted top with crew neck and full sleeves is the type of essential piece that feels anything but boring. The fit is just right—snug enough to highlight her curves but not at all restrictive. The simple crew neckline lends an elegant touch making it appropriate for sassy girls at any time. What makes it more exceptional is its understated design, it’s not loud or flashy but trendy.

Kylie looks strikingly chic in fitted tops and black skinny pants, which were simply made for each other. The pants fit nicely around her legs and stretch well around her waist creating a tall, slender and stylish figure that is effortlessly cool as well as sleek.

Jenner-Kardashian member followed a minimalist approach to accessorizing but ensured they were impactful. These stacked earrings enhanced the entire look with subtle sparkle without overpowering it but giving it the glam factor.

Speaking about makeup and hair, Kylie really knows how to steal the show. Her hair was styled in soft gentle waves framing her face beautifully. For her makeup, Kylie kept it flawless. The base was smooth and even, giving her that perfect, glowing complexion. Her brows were feathery and natural, adding a soft, yet bold statement.

Kylie's eyes were the focus of her makeup. She went for mascara, giving her lashes a dreamy, curled effect that made her eyes pop. To add a touch of warmth, a soft coral blush highlighted the high points of her face, giving her a fresh and radiant glow.

Kylie completed this look with a glossy nude-brown lip- the irresistible chic touch that has defined her all along. The combination of her glamorous hair, flawless makeup, and stylish accessories made this look one of her best yet.

As Kylie Jenner has recently demonstrated, it is possible to pull off an all-black outfit without it being drab. Kylie's outfit is a stylish example that simplicity does not mean looking like a million bucks. A basic combo can be made into a statement with the perfect hair accessories and makeup. Everyone! Please pay attention, this is how you casually dress and still look impressive.

