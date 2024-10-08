Throwback: Revisiting Kanye West’s Touching Birthday Tribute To Bianca Censori Amid Split Rumors

When Rihanna sang about finding love in a hopeless place, many thought she was just joking. However, when Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca Censori in December 2022 after his highly publicized divorce from SKIMS founder and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, the internet was shocked—especially given their controversial images.

Despite this, both West and Censori publicly acted like young, hopeless romantics, convincing viewers that Ye had truly found love again. However, as of 2024, West and Censori are reportedly headed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.

While this recent rumor as of October 2024 was reported by TMZ, West took to social media to praise his wife Bianca Censori on her 29th birthday on January 6, with a post that has now been deleted.

Let's take a look at this touching tribute to his now-rumored estranged wife.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side every day when half the world turned their backs on me...” the rapper wrote.

Furthermore, West, who shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, also called the former Yeezy employee the “most amazing stepmom to our children.”

As per Page Six, when the Kardashians and Jenner family found out about West and his new wife, they were reportedly nervous because that only meant she would be present in all their children's lives.

As for Censori, who is known to dress pretty bold and unconventional, when she grabbed the spotlight for wearing nearly nude body stockings in Italy, Page Six learned that West had a “whole atelier in Italy” designed the garments for her.

Censori, who has remained silent with social media and the press, has not addressed anything regarding her husband nor the recent news of the couple allegedly heading for divorce.

Their purported split reportedly prompted the architect to head to her native Australia to spend time with her family and friends, while West plans to live in Tokyo as per TMZ, published by Page Six.

While the reason for the split remains unknown at the time of writing, last year, around the same fall time, it was reported that Censori’s loved ones—some of whom have criminal records—were expressing concern over her controversial lifestyle with the Grammy winner.

On the work front, West is soon set to roll out his next album, titled Bully. The rapper announced the news last week during his show in Haikou, China, while debuting a new song called Beauty and the Beast.

What do you think of the couple together? Do you think they are headed for a divorce? Tell us your thoughts.

