‘He’s Great For Her’: Kylie Jenner Is Having The Time Of Her Life With Timothée Chalamet Amid Bahamas Birthday Bash, Source Reveals

The reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday with a relaxing and luxurious trip to the Bahamas with her alleged beau by her side.

According to PEOPLE, the mother of two who turned another year older on August 10, 2024, was with alleged boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and a small group of close friends for her bash in the Bahamas.

"It was a nice break for her. She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before," the source says of her and the actor who have been linked since April 2023. "He's great for her."

According to PEOPLE, the source also added that Jenner's family loves him and he is very gentlemen-like in demeanor and always has her back. Reportedly, the two lovebirds are currently very serious.

Kylie shared a few photos from the trip to the tropics on Instagram days later, writing in the caption, "Best birthday ever ??" While the post did not have a snap of Chalamet, It did have some sweet images of her birthday decor and a picture of her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou playing poker while sipping on red wine on the boat.

Her post also included a sweet photo from her at-home celebrations of her 2-year-old son Aire, who had frosting all over his nose as he leaned in close to her birthday cake.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also received a series of wholesome birthday wishes on Instagram from her sisters and the Kardashian clan, including Mom Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and others.

Other than a few notable appearances at events like the U.S. Open and the 2024 Golden Globes, where they were spotted sharing a playful kiss during a commercial break, Kylie and Chalamet have largely kept their relationship under wraps. They were first connected in early 2023 and have chosen to maintain a low profile since then.

PEOPLE also said that since the two individuals remain quite busy with their day-to-day schedules, they make it a point to see each other during the weekends. She has visited him a couple of times in New York City and he too comes down to Los Angeles the other weekends.

The couple is determined to make things work despite the distance. Chalamet is a renowned American and French actor who has received various accolades, including nominations for an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and three BAFTA Film Awards.

