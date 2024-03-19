Lady Rose Hanbury recently spoke up after rumors emerged about her having an affair with Prince William, amid Kate Middleton's disappearance conspiracy.

Lady Rose Hanbury denies relationship rumors with Prince William

Rose Hanbury, 40, told Business Insider through her lawyers that the rumors of her affair with Prince William “are completely false.”

Rose Hanbury has married David Cholmondeley since 2009 and shares three children with him.

Speculation about a possible relationship between Hanbury and William started in 2019. The rumors intensified when it was announced that Middleton would undergo abdominal surgery. Middleton's absence from public appearances for months led many to question the status of her marriage to William, with whom she has three children.

Stephen Colbert discusses rumors of an affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury

Even comedian Stephen Colbert mentioned the rumors on his show, The Late Show, joking about Hanbury's royal title and the pronunciation of her last name. He mocked the rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury, pretending to be Prince William and dismissing the allegations with laughter.

Colbert said, “The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair,”

Colbert also referred to an article discussing the rumors, highlighting how some fans speculated about an affair between William and Hanbury. He said, “So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!”

The Comedian joked about the pronunciation of Cholmondeley as Chumley. He further added, “Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019, according to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating,”

Middleton's representative clarified that Middleton was recovering from planned surgery and would not resume her duties until Easter.

This clarification comes after Middleton posted a photo on Mother's Day, which appeared to be edited, and she was not wearing her engagement ring.

