'Missing His Wife’s Presence’: Expert Shares Insights On Prince William’s Body Language Amid Kate Middleton’s Photo Editing Drama

Following Kate Middleton's apology for using Photoshop amidst the Mother's Day edited photo controversy and her ill health and surgery, all eyes were on Prince William. As the internet was busy debating Kate's whereabouts amidst worries surrounding her health, the future king gave a speech at The Science Museum in London, honoring his mother's legacy through the Diana Legacy Award. He praised the 20 award winners, saying they reflected “my mother’s belief that young people can change the world.”.

Naturally, when it comes to the Royal Family, everyone seems to have an opinion, including body language expert Judy James. Let's take a minute to find out more about what the body language expert has to say about Prince William.

Judy James' observations about Prince Williams' body language amid Kate Middleton drama

Despite arriving in seemingly "good spirits," body language expert Judi James suggested to The Mirror that Prince William displayed signs of "missing his wife's presence at his side," who is recovering from January's abdominal surgery. While Kate's schedule remains unclear, there's speculation she might return by Easter, according to insiders.

James also observed William's ongoing mourning for his mother during the ceremony. Established in 1999 to honor Princess Diana, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997, the biennial event celebrates her charitable endeavors, much like the award recipients.

James spoke to The Sun and shared that she felt Prince William's smile lacked authenticity and appeared "fixed and forced." "His excessive lip lift suggested effort rather than spontaneity," James opined. Additionally, he straightened his tie, a gesture indicating a sense of self-protection during moments of pressure, the body language expert claimed.

However, when surrounded by family, including Queen Camilla and Princess Anne, William displayed confidence and authority, kissing his uncle Edward on both cheeks and affectionately patting his arm before adopting a relaxed stance with splayed legs and a slight bounce on his heels.

"It was William who quickly broke off from the group to welcome Camilla with an emphatic show of affection and support," James noted. "He began with an eyebrow-flash of greeting and a ‘hello’ then reached an arm out to clutch her shoulder before bending to kiss her on either cheek. She held his arm in a reciprocal gesture and both retained the warm clutch for a second longer than normal," the expert explained.

James also discussed Williams' body language in another interview with The Mirror. "William might have arrived projecting a state of good spirits and amiability but his stance and his delivery of his speech suggest this might have been bravado in the fact of several emotionally-challenging factors," she observed.

"Greeting guests, he is at his most animated, with some emphatic gesticulation signalling a desire to show his relaxed fun side. But then during his speech, speaking about his mother and perhaps with his absent wife, his father’s illness and the alienation from his brother who would be speaking video link once he had gone and who he would once have shared both a stage and his grief with in mind, he does appear to become less upbeat and assured," James further explained.

The expert also mentioned that Prince William normally delivers a speech "in a classic alpha pose: upright, chest slightly splayed and weight evenly balanced between both feet." However, the expert felt that his weight distribution during the event was "completely altered," which allegedly suggested his "inner feelings of pressure and overpowering emotions."

"William leans on the lectern with both hands and while one leg is straight the other is bent as he pushes forward. This suggests the lectern is being used as a form of support," James noted. "Instead of greeting the audience using eye contact and his usual smile he reads his greeting from his script, meaning his eyes are looking down. His enunciation sounds less precise and ‘clipped’ than usual and the overall impression is that this is a man who is now still mourning his mother and missing his wife’s presence at his side," the expert concluded.

What is the recent update on Kate Middleton's health?

Following planned abdominal surgery in January 2024, Middleton has refrained from attending any royal engagements. Kensington Palace announced that she would likely not resume public duties until after Easter. A palace statement expressed her regret for postponing upcoming engagements and apologized to all affected parties. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

With everything going on with the Royal Family, Prince Williams body language and gloomy feelings seem quite justified. We wish Kate Middleton a speedy recovery and hope to see her bounce back to normalcy very soon.

